Mercy Health Foundation-Lourdes added three members to its board, a Monday release announced.
The new board members — Shonda Hollowell-Burrus, Kevin Kauffeld and Blame Summarell — were greeted warmly with a statement from the foundation’s president, Jessica Toren.
“We appreciate our new board members for their willingness to serve with Mercy Health,” Toren said. “Shonda, Kevin and Blake are wonderful additions to our board, and I look forward to the great things we’ll do together to improve the health of the region.”
Hollowell-Burrus is the dean of students at Paducah Tilghman High School, where she graduated from in 1993. She returned to Paducah after years of teaching in California, where she earned the Educator of the Year award for the state, as well as an NAACP Service Award and several other decorations. Her master’s degree in education and her bachelor’s degree in human development were both earned from Azusa Pacific University in Azusa, California. She also earned an associate’s degree in child development from MiraCosta College in Oceanside, California. Kauffeld is president of Independence Bank. He also most recently served as the chancellor and director of stewardship for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Owensboro, which serves 78 parishes and numerous schools and institutions across the west Kentucky area. His master’s degree in management and bachelor’s degree in business come from Brescia University in Owensboro.
Summarell is a certified financial planner and a limited partner with Edward Jones in Paducah. His bachelor’s degree in business administration was earned at the University of Kentucky. He started his career with Edward Jones at the firm’s corporate office in St. Louis and managed his own financial firm for seven years in Louisville before returning two years ago to Paducah, where he grew up. He graduated from St. Mary High School.
