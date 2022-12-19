At the recent groundbreaking ceremony for Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital’s new cancer center, Mercy Health Foundation – Lourdes announced the launch of a new fund and a major fundraising campaign to support cancer care services.

“The Foundation Board has agreed to support a $1 million campaign to raise money for Lourdes Hospital’s new Cancer Fund. This fund will support a wide range of programs to help patients with cancer and their family members,” said Glenn Denton, board chair. 

