Dr. Timothy McDermott, a Mercy Health physician and cardiologist, completed the first coronary shockwave procedure in Paducah on Dec. 13, according to Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
Hospital officials said he used intravascular lithotripsy to successfully clear the heavily calcified arteries of patient Lorine Young, 85, of Paducah.
The FDA approved intravascular lithotripsy for the treatment of heart disease, caused by severe calcification of the arteries, in February 2021, according to a news release from the hospital.
It became available in Paducah shortly before McDermott performed the first local shockwave procedure.
As plaque lines the arteries, it narrows them, decreasing their ability to supply blood, oxygen and nutrients the heart needs to function, according to the news release. Reduced blood flow can cause chest pain, as well as shortness of breath, both of which Young was experiencing. A totally blocked artery can lead to a heart attack.
In some cases, the plaque hardens, becoming bone-like and challenging to clear.
“In these cases, a traditional treatment like balloon angioplasty, in which you inflate a small balloon in the artery to crack the plaque, may not open the arteries,” McDermott said in the news release.
“Atherectomy, a procedure to drill through hardened calcium, is another option but it carries a risk of opening a hole in the artery.”
Intravascular lithotripsy takes the sonic pressure wave therapy used for decades to break up kidney stones without damaging tissue and uses it to clear calcified arteries in the heart, according to the hospital.
McDermott also said it’s a minimally invasive procedure that takes less than an hour to complete with the patient under light sedation in the cath lab.
“From the femoral artery or the radial artery in the wrist, I thread the novel shockwave balloon to the site of the blockage,” he said.
“Once there, the balloon emits sonic pressure waves, also known as shockwaves, that fracture the calcified plaque without damaging the artery. Once we’ve cracked the plaque, we can clear it and place a stent in the artery to keep it open and restore blood flow.”
Hospital officials said Young recovered well from the procedure, reporting that her chest pain was gone and she was able to discontinue taking nitroglycerin to treat the pain. Young, like most shockwave patients, was able go home after an overnight stay in the hospital.
“Coronary shockwave allows us to treat both superficial and deep calcium, as well as long segments of calcium, with almost no risk of perforation,” McDermott added. “It’s a safer alternative for fragile patients who may not qualify for other artery clearing procedures.”
