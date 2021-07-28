Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah announced Tuesday that it’s completed a $3.1 million construction project for a new 2,600-square-foot operating room and a specialized endoscopy suite, which will provide more space for advanced procedures.
The new operating room will help the hospital’s medical staff “maneuver more easily and work in greater comfort” when performing advanced, robotic-assisted procedures, according to a news release from Mercy Health.
“As time has gone on, newer surgical technology is associated with larger equipment, such as the da Vinci robot,” Dr. Jenny Franke, Mercy Health-Kentucky chief clinical officer, said in the release. “Architects designed older operating rooms when open procedures were the norm, and they’re really not the right size to accommodate laparoscopic or robotic cases.”
The hospital president, Michael Yungmann, said the new OR room is spacious and will accommodate equipment, the surgical team, the patient and the patient’s bed “comfortably.” It also has a storage area for equipment.
According to Mercy Health, the other new room is a specialized endoscopy room, which allows for more advanced scope procedures that may require general anesthesia, such as an endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) and an endoscopic ultrasound.
Hospital officials also said the endoscopy room design helps maximize patient safety during “more complex” cases.
The $3.1 million project took 11 weeks to complete. A&K Construction was the project’s construction firm, while Gresham Smith served as the architect.
