Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital has announced new hours for its flu and COVID-19 testing clinic.
Starting this Monday, the hospital’s “Paducah Triage Clinic” will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Saturday for flu and COVID-19 testing.
The clinic, 225 Medical Center Drive, is located in the parking area of Mercy Health — Paducah Urgent Care. According to a news release, Urgent Care’s hours and services remain unchanged. Mercy Health had established designated flu clinics for people who are experiencing flu-like symptoms, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat and body aches.
The new hours are being done in order to set up a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for health care workers. It’s to assist in the completion of “Tier 1A” of the vaccination plan outlined by the Kentucky Department for Public Health.
Tier 1A is for health care workers, such as physicians, nurses, dentists and technologists. The vaccination clinic is not open to the general public. Health care workers may visit mercy.com for details on scheduling their vaccination.
