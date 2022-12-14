PADNWS-12-14-22 MERCY HEALTH - PHOTO

Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital leaders and community leaders break ground on the hospital’s new cancer center on Wednesday. The cancer center will house all of Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital’s oncology-related services under one roof.

 HANNAH SAAD | The Sun

Over 100 people from Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital’s oncology services team, along with physicians, hospital board members, Mercy Health-Lourdes Foundation members, clergy and those from the community gathered Tuesday morning to break ground on Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital’s $12.5 million, 19,000 square foot cancer center.

Additionally, Mercy Health-Lourdes Foundation Board of Directors Chair Glenn Denton announced a $1 million fundraising campaign to help fund cancer services at the hospital and new cancer center. Denton said over $400,000 has been committed to the campaign so far since October when the board approved the fundraising campaign.

