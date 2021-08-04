Mercy Health awards three scholarships to college students

Three college students pursuing careers in the medical field each received a $500 scholarship after completing a six-week program where they shadowed physicians and providers at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
The three students, David Hilbrecht, a junior at Western Kentucky University; Cassidy Lounsbury, a Southern Illinois University graduate who will be attending the University of Tennessee for medical school this fall; and Abigail Young, a Southern Illinois University graduate who completed Pre-Physician Associate studies at the school, were participants in then hospital’s 14th annual Future Physicians Program.
The Future Physicians Program is an annual summer program that offers undergraduate students interested in working in the medical field the opportunity to get a behind-the-scenes look at different parts of the medical field before the students enroll in medical school.
This year’s participants shadowed providers in different areas of Lourdes Hospital, including Labor and Delivery, OBGYN, the Emergency department, Hospital Medicine, Operating Room, Endoscopy, Neurology, Neurosurgery Radiology and Pathology. The students also completed tasks to help the hospital staff, including restocking linens, delivering and collecting food trays, opening and cutting food, answering phones, filing, answering patient call lights, and sanitizing physical therapy equipment.
The scholarships awarded to the students are in honor of Dr. Lisa Chaney Lasher, an OB/GYN who worked with Lourdes Hospital for more than 20 years and served on the Lourdes Foundation Board. Lasher worked with organizations that helped cancer patients and cancer research before her death in 2018.
Hilbrecht received an additional scholarship for his essay on what impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on his decision to pursue a career in medicine and on his experience with the Future Physicians Program.
Applications for the 2022 Future Physicians Program will be available in February 2022.
