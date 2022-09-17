Falls are the number one cause of fatal and nonfatal injuries among older Americans. According to the CDC, an older adult in the United States falls every second.
Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital staff have several events planned for National Falls Prevention Week, which runs Sept. 18 to Sept. 24, to conduct screenings for local seniors and evaluate patients’ risks of falling.
Mark Vance, a physical therapist at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital’s outpatient clinic, recently completed falls prevention specialized training through the American Physical Therapy Association. The CDC recommends patients ages 65 years and older to get screened every year by a medical practitioner to evaluate whether the patient is at risk of falling.
In an initial screening, patients are asked three questions: has the patient fallen in the past year; does the patient feel unsteady when standing or walking; and does the patient worry about falling? If the patient answers yes to any of those questions, Vance said that person is at risk of falling.
“Older folks deal with progressive loss of their body,” Vance said. “When your body is changing as a geriatric person, you see those changes, and the changes are inevitable. We have to address that anticipated loss, and the stronger we can be, the longer we have our independence.”
Physical therapists and doctors can also conduct a falls risk assessment, a series of physical tasks that test a person’s balance and ability to sit, stand, and walk.
First, healthcare providers can conduct a Timed Up & Go assessment where the doctors see how long it takes for a person to stand up from a seat, walk 10 feet, come back and sit down. Another test counts how many times a patient can stand up and sit down, without the use of their hands to assist them, in 30 seconds. There is also a four-stage balance test, which tests a patient’s balance in progressively challenging poses. Based on the results of these tests, Vance said patients would be evaluated to see if they need further assessment.
Injuries from falls are not only the leading cause of injuries in seniors nationwide, but also right in McCracken County. From 2017-2020, Vance said falling was the leading cause of inpatient hospitalizations in the county with 784 hospitalizations. The next closest cause, unintentional drug poisoning, had only 42 hospitalizations in the same time period among older patients.
Each hospitalization comes with monetary costs as well. In McCracken County from 2018 to 2020, the median billing charge for injury-related inpatient hospitalizations was $51,607, Vance said, referencing data from the Kentucky Injury Prevention & Research Center.
There is especially a concern for falls risks for older adults who live alone. If a person is alone, cannot get up from a fall and does not have a way to call for help, it could be a long time before someone notices they are in need of medical assistance.
“If they have an unexpected health event, a UTI, dizziness, or they get up in a hurry and lose their balance, that changes everything,” Vance said.
For family members of older adults such as children, nieces, nephews and grandchildren, there could be tough conversations to be had with their loved ones who could be at risk of falling and may put off getting evaluated by a doctor or physical therapist. However, Vance said these tough conversations need to be had to make sure older family members are in good health.
“A fall, an injury, can cost [older adults] their independence,” Vance said.
There are options for those who may think they or a loved one may be at risk of falling. Mercy Health’s physical therapy group is conducting screenings at the Purchase Area Health Expose Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the McCracken County Extension Office. There will also be opportunities for screenings on Sept. 19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Paducah-McCracken County Senior Citizens Center; Sept. 22 at McAuley Village from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Robert Coleman Park on Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mercy Health Outpatient Physical Therapy also has availability for walk-in falls risks screenings on Sept. 23 from 10 a.m. to noon.
Additionally, Vance said if a patient has a physician referral to a physical therapist to evaluate their risk of falling, Medicare should cover the initial evaluations.
Vance recommends folks 65 years and older get at least 150 minutes of moderate physical activity per week, such as walking or cycling, to stay in shape and help to keep their muscles active.
