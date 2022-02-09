Recognizing a need for long-term disaster recovery assistance, Mercy Chefs, an organization that provides hot meals to those affected by natural disasters, has set up shop in the old Lone Oak Middle School building in Paducah. On Tuesday, Mercy Chefs’ Beacon of Hope held a ribbon-cutting ceremony and thanked those who helped the group establish a more permanent location to feed those in need for the months to come.
Gary LeBlanc, founder and CEO of Mercy Chefs, said the folks of western Kentucky have become like a family to the staff and volunteers with Mercy Chefs.
“Mercy Chefs is dedicated to you, we’ve fallen in love with you, and we’re gonna stay as long as you need us and as long as want us,” LeBlanc said.
Mercy Chefs has been preparing hundreds of hot meals each day to provide to some shelters and hotels that are housing people and families who were displaced from the Dec. 10 tornado, as well as volunteers and first responders on-site. Mercy Chefs is also working with local groups like the Washington Street Baptist Church Warming Center and The Restoration Center to provide meals to those groups. The organization offers hot meals for lunch and dinner.
LeBlanc said this was the seventh Beacon of Hope site the group has operated. The first Beacon of Hope to help with long-term efforts to feed disaster survivors was in Panama City in 2018 after Hurricane Michael hit.
LeBlanc said the organization goes beyond offering a typical hamburger or hotdog meal. On Tuesday, he said the prepared lunch that was being sent out to shelters and hotels was stuffed chicken breast with pesto pasta, a salad, apple cobbler and a garlic breadstick.
The former Lone Oak Middle School building on John E. Robinson Avenue last held classes last October before students moved over to the new middle school building off Bleich Road. When Mercy Chefs asked for help finding a place for the organization to prepare hundreds of meals a day and a place for volunteers to sleep, the former Lone Oak Middle School building emerged as an option.
Brent Housman, a former state representative, said he and current State Rep. Randy Bridges got in contact with a couple of school board members about Mercy Chefs using the vacant middle school property, who then suggested the idea to McCracken County School District Superintendent Steve Carter.
Carter saw an opportunity for the school district to help its neighboring counties in the long-term.
“That was a question we were bouncing around in our school district, ‘what can we do, not just to be a good neighbor for a week or two weeks, but for the months, potentially years to come?’ ” Carter said.
Not only do volunteers cook meals in the old middle school building, but Mercy Chefs is using classrooms and offices to house staff, volunteers and groups who come in to support Mercy Chefs’ mission. The space can house between 50 and 100 volunteers, LeBlanc said.
Several organizations donated furniture and beds to Mercy Chefs, volunteer coordinator Molly MacDonald said. There were several rooms with queen-sized beds for singles or couples who are volunteering together, as well as several classrooms with twin-sized beds for volunteer groups who come in from out of town. God’s Pit Crew out of Virginia also donated a shower trailer for volunteers to take hot showers while they are staying at the Beacon of Hope.
LeBlanc said Mercy Chefs plans to operate the Beacon of Hope out of this building until June, but hopes to possibly stay at Lone Oak Middle School for longer if the district would allow it. The school district is planning renovations to the building to eventually house Lone Oak Intermediate School at the old Lone Oak Middle School building, which may need to start during the summer.
LeBlanc said Mercy Chefs is currently looking for future sites in case it needs to move operations once June rolls around.
Those who are interested in volunteering at the Beacon of Hope, including in food preparation roles and food delivery roles, can sign up at mercychefs.com.
Follow Hannah Saad on Twitter, @ByHannahSaad or on Facebook at facebook.com/hannahsaadpaducahsun.
