As the new year approaches, ten counties in Kentucky — McCracken among them — hash out the details of implementing a pilot court program aimed at addressing mental health needs.
Senate Bill 90, signed into law in April, establishes a program by which some people charged with nonviolent, nonsexual misdemeanors and low-level felonies can have their cases dismissed upon completion of a behavioral health program.
The Behavioral Health Conditional Dismissal Program allows for qualifying individuals to receive services including mental health counseling, education and employment, in an effort to treat underlying psychological issues that could be contributing to criminal behavior.
A representative with the Kentucky Administrative Office of the Courts (AOC) spoke to justice system, education and mental health professionals at the McCracken County Courthouse Thursday.
Angie Darcy, executive officer for AOC’s Department of Pretrial Services, attended the session.
Attendees expressed appreciation for the goals of the program, but frequently questioned how implementation — from financial reimbursement to potential housing and transportation needs to health privacy concerns — would work out.
Darcy told the gathering that the state was still working to determine how to implement a case navigator position, to help participants in the program access resources.
The program is set to roll out in January, with a four-year sunset clause.
Darcy said the program likely wouldn’t be implemented in all ten counties at once, and that lessons learned from the earlier rollout in Kenton County could help smooth the transition in McCracken, which she expected to be one of the early counties to implement the program.
She stressed that, while the statutory framework and some support will come from the state level, the program implementation will be largely driven by county personnel, and one county’s processes may not translate to success elsewhere in the state.
In response to questions about how early assessments will work, Darcy said a preliminary safety assessment will be given by pretrial services personnel during the first hours after a person is arrested, and the state is planning to contract with a mental health provider to administer virtual mental health assessments.
Following the hearing, she said she’s found local leaders and service providers to be enthusiastic about making the program work.
“The mindset is there. You can tell they’re really eager,” she said.
McCracken District Judge Todd Jones, who will oversee the program on the judicial side, said while he still has some logistical concerns, he expects the program to succeed.
He pointed to his experience reducing juvenile incarceration in the county through the Juvenile Detention Alternatives Initiative (JDAI), which he said has reduced kids in jail by hundreds and saved the county more than a million dollars.
“We’re going to have to be adaptive with it,” Jones said, noting there will likely be “growing pains” especially around coordinating the sometimes limited or overtaxed resources in the county.
“We’ll be able to do it.”
