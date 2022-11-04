As the new year approaches, ten counties in Kentucky — McCracken among them — hash out the details of implementing a pilot court program aimed at addressing mental health needs.

Senate Bill 90, signed into law in April, establishes a program by which some people charged with nonviolent, nonsexual misdemeanors and low-level felonies can have their cases dismissed upon completion of a behavioral health program.

