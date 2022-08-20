MARSHALL COUNTY — A memorial service was held Friday for western Kentucky native and 2005 Nobel Prize co-winner Robert H. Grubbs. The service was held at Bethlehem Southern Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Marshall County between Draffenville and Sharpe.
The service was held at the family burial plot at the cemetery where his parents, Howard and Faye Grubbs, are buried.
More than 40 family members and friends attended the brief service before going to a family residence for lunch and to share stories and remembrances.
Grubbs died on Dec. 19, 2021, but his local memorial service was delayed by other honorary memorial services in Los Angeles and Chicago. The Marshall County memorial service coincided with the service held in Chicago, enabling family members to attend that service and the one in Marshall County.
Grubbs — who shared the 2005 Nobel Prize for Chemistry with colleagues Yves Chauvin and Richard Schrock for the development of the metathesis method in organic synthesis — was born in the community of Howard’s Grove near Calvert City.
His family moved to Paducah in 1944, and he graduated from Paducah Tilghman High School in 1960 with honors.
He earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from the University of Florida in 1963, a master’s degree in chemistry from UF in 1965, a PhD in chemistry from Columbia University in 1968 and an NIH Postdoctoral Fellow from Stanford University in 1969.
“I was an agricultural major when I went to college, but I soon discovered that organic chemistry was more fun and smelled a lot better,” Grubbs joked in a 2018 interview with Chemistry World.
Grubbs had been a faculty member at the California Institute of Technology since 1978 after teaching at Michigan State University from 1969 to 1978. He was a Victor and Elizabeth Atkins Professor of Chemistry at Caltech, and the Grubbs Group at Caltech is named for him.
His Nobel Prize-winning work dealt with breaking the double bonds between carbon atoms. According to NobelPrize.org, “metathesis” means “change places,” and in metathesis reactions, double bonds are broken and made between carbon atoms in ways that cause atom groups to change places.
Through this process, atoms in a compound can be selectively stripped out and replaced with atoms that were previously part of another compound.
Grubbs was credited with developing a stable catalyst for this process that has many applications. Grubbs catalysts — named for their developer — are a series of transition metal carbene complexes used as catalysts for olefin metathesis.
Since the 1990s, those catalysts have been a staple for synthetic organic chemists in drug discovery and fine chemicals production, according to Chemistry World, a monthly chemistry news magazine.
This process has been used to create specialized plastics and better drugs for the treatment of diseases. Because the process is relatively simple, it has led to the development of industrial and pharmaceutical methods that create fewer waste products, making them more efficient and environmentally friendly.
Grubbs is survived by his wife, Helen, of South Pasadena, California; his children, Brendan Grubbs of South Pasadena, Barney Grubbs of East Setauket, New York, and Kathleen Grubbs of San Diego; grandchildren Thea Grubbs of East Setauket, James Grubbs and Shane Grubbs of South Pasadena; sisters Bonnie Berry of Paducah and Marie Maines of North Richland Hills, Texas; and several mieces, nephews and cousins. He was 79.
