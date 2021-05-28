METROPOLIS, Ill. — With Memorial Day just around the corner, various activities throughout the area are being planned in observance of the holiday. The public is invited to participate. COVID-19 protocols may be in place.
In observance of the holiday, all banks, government offices, including area post offices, and most retail businesses will be closed. In Metropolis, trash pick up will be delayed by one day.
American Legion seeks volunteers
American Legion Post 306 of Metropolis will place flags on veterans’ graves in Metropolis on Saturday, May 29, in observation of Memorial Day.
Because this year’s observance will be done as a group, all volunteers are asked to first meet at the legion hall, at 321 Market St., at 7 a.m.
The American Legion Post Ladies Auxiliary will serve a breakfast — bacon, eggs and all the trimmings — to those helping place flags on more than 2,000 graves.
In addition, families with private cemeteries can pick up flags for their veterans at the hall. For more information, call the American Legion after noon at 524-2043.
American Legion hosting service
At 11 a.m. on Memorial Day, Monday, May 30, American Legion Post 306 will host its traditional service at Veterans Memorial Park in Metropolis next to the public library.
American Heritage Girls Troop IL 1230 and Trail Life USA Troop IL 2343 will sing the national anthem.
The posting of colors, invitation to veterans and opening prayer will be presented.
David “Buck” Siere, pastor of Brookport Baptist Church, will speak.
Taps will be performed, and a 21-gun salute will be featured.
Everyone is encouraged to come honor those who served.
Mound City National Cemetery Preservation Commission gathering is Saturday
The Mound City National Cemetery Preservation Commission will host its annual Memorial Day gathering at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 29, at Veteran’s Park in Mound City.
This year’s speaker will be Dr. Curt Fields portraying Gen. Ulysses S. Grant, commander of the Federal Forces at Cairo, circa 1861.
The presentation will be followed by an old-fashioned preservation picnic at the Rawlings Reservation home, 315 S. Fourth St., Mound City.
Fields is a nationally recognized Grant historian from Memphis, Tennessee During the 150th Sesquicentennial of the Civil War in 2015, Fields portrayed Gen.Grant during events at Fort Donelson and Shiloh, Tennessee; Vicksburg, Mississippi; and at the 150th anniversary of Lee’s Surrender to Grant at Appomattox Court House, Virginia. He also portrayed the general at Appomattox in 2012, 2013 and 2014. He appears as Gen. Grant in the Visitor Center film at Appomattox Court House National Historical Park. Fields also appeared in the Discovery Channel’s three-part documentary series “How Booze Built America” as Gen. Grant.
Fields earned his Ph.D. in educational administration and curriculum from Michigan State University. He taught sociology and education courses for the University of Memphis and Belhaven University. Currently, he is an educational consultant.
Discovery Park of America hosting concert
Discovery Park of America in Union City, Tennessee, will have a special outdoor concert at the Train Depot Stage on Saturday, May 29. Gates open at 6 p.m. with music at 7 p.m.
Performing will be Electric Gumbo and Hinson Hill. Guests will enjoy family-friendly activities while listening to the music. Also included will be fishing, food trucks and a cash bar.
The sunset concert, sponsored by Final Flight Outfitters, is a fundraiser for both Discovery Park and Special Ops Xcursions, a nonprofit that offers guided outdoor adventures to active duty Special Operations Forces (SOF) service members. Admission to the concert is by donation.
“We are excited to partner with another nonprofit in the area that is doing something special for our active military members,” said Scott Williams, president and CEO of Discovery Park.
