By Sun staff
Melber Baptist Church is planning a three-day tent revival from Friday through Sunday.
The church is located at 2672 State Route 1820 in Melber.
Food will be served each night at 6 p.m. with services following at 7 p.m. On Sunday, services will begin at 9:30 a.m. with lunch to follow.
Eternal Vision will be leading the worship speakers, which includes Todd Gray, Kentucky Baptist Convention director; Wes Conner, evangelist; and songwriter and singer Shannon Shelby, evangelist.
Those planning to attend are asked to bring their own lawn chairs.
For more information call 270-557-8765.
