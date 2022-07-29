What would you do with an extra $1 billion in your bank account?
That’s what people across the country are pondering as they try their luck at their chances of becoming rich beyond their wildest dreams through the Mega Millions lottery. The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to an estimated $1.1 billion with a drawing for the winning ticket happening tonight at 10 p.m. CT.
Friday’s drawing will be for the third largest jackpot prize in U.S. history and the second largest jackpot prize in Mega Millions history. The jackpot prize has ballooned since April as there have been 29 consecutive Mega Millions drawings without a ticket matching all six numbers on the winning drawing.
The jackpot prize is estimated to be around $1.1 billion, which would be paid out over the span of 29 years. Winners also have the option to opt for an immediate cash option and receive around $648.2 million.
Tickets for tonight’s Mega Millions drawing must be purchased by 9:45 p.m. CT.
Chip Polston, Kentucky Lottery’s senior vice president of communications, public relations and social responsibility, said the jackpot amount is based on sales. With the jackpot growing, more people have bought tickets, which then in turn increases the jackpot.
“As more people buy more tickets as the jackpot gets larger, it’s kind of this self-fufilling prophecy. So when we get a pretty good jackpot and a lot of people start playing, but nobody hits, it’s going to make that jackpot grow and grow,” Polston said.
Only those 18 years old and up can buy Mega Millions tickets. To win the Mega Millions jackpot, a ticket must match all six numbers in a drawing. Five different numbers between one and 70 are drawn and represented by white balls, while one number between one and 25 is chosen on the Gold Mega Ball. When purchasing a ticket, players can either choose these numbers themselves or have the numbers randomly selected.
Large jackpot prizes can often drive people who would not normally buy lottery tickets to take a chance at winning a huge prize. Polston said to keep in mind that even if a person does not win the jackpot prizes, there are eight other ways to win a prize in Mega Millions by matching different combinations of some of the winning numbers. These prizes vary from $2 all the way up to $1 million.
While many people are trying for the chance to obtain a life-changing sum of money, the chances of someone winning Friday’s jackpot are astronomical, with chances at about 1 in 302.6 million. Polston said folks should keep these long odds in mind as they consider buying a ticket.
“Is it gonna be you? Probably not, but somebody’s gonna win this thing and you’re not going to be able to win it if you’re not in the game yourself,” Polston said.
“The odds of it being you are very, very long. But hey, it’s fun for $2 to think about what you’d say to your boss on Monday morning if you’re a new billionaire.”
Polston advised that the busiest time today for purchasing a Mega Millions ticket would be between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. when many people are leaving work. He is also expecting a bump in ticket sales around lunchtime.
Hannah Saad
