Meeting with protest leadership nixed after organizer's unrelated arrest

A discussion among local elected officials, law enforcement and protest organizers about race relations and police actions was canceled just hours before its scheduled start Wednesday.
The reason for the cancellation, a McCracken County news release stated, was that an organizer invited to the meeting had been arrested on charges unrelated to recent demonstrations.
Richard Dillard, also known as LaVar Holt, was arrested on a year-old warrant for domestic violence assault in Paducah after turning himself in at the McCracken County Courthouse around 1:30 p.m., the county reported.
McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer, who arranged the meeting between local leadership and Dillard, expressed disappointment with the way things turned out.
“One of the reasons I spoke with this young man is I saw he was on TV criticizing the violent protests,” Clymer said. “He seemed legitimate to me. I knew him when he was a young man. I did not know his background since.
“I just thought it was a good opportunity to have some different perspectives.”
Paducah Mayor Brandi Harless and Clymer are both taking steps to ensure that the conversation intended for Wednesday takes place — and soon.
“The conversation still needs to be had whether it’s with Mr. Dillard or not,” Harless said.
“I feel confident that a group of us are going to meet, but I don’t know that Mr. Dillard will be a part of it,” Clymer told The Sun. “(With his arrest) being for domestic violent assault … I have some concern about having the mayor, myself, the sheriff and chief of police as well as several other community leaders in a room with a fellow that we don’t know for sure who we’re dealing with.”
Dillard, 42, was previously convicted of fourth-degree domestic assault in 2017, according to McCracken County court records.
In that case, he was sentenced to serve 16 days of a 90-day sentence, officials said.
That charge, a Class A misdemeanor, carries a potential penalty of a year in jail. Jail records indicate Dillard was also charged with third-degree criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor, that carries up to a 90-day sentence.
Records show Dillard has been arrested locally multiple times in the past on out-of-state fugitive warrants, but McCracken officials did not have information regarding the localities those charges stem from or the disposition of those cases.
A Calloway County charge relates to a 2017 non-support case, according to Calloway court officials.
Dillard has a local history of non-support, having been convicted previously in both Calloway and McCracken counties on those charges.
Clymer hopes to set a meeting in the coming days after regrouping and, with the assistance of local NAACP leaders, invite other voices from the black community into the conversation.
“I want to make sure the people we meet with are sincere in their beliefs and goals,” the judge-executive said. “We’re concerned about doing what’s good for all members of the community.”
J.W. Cleary, president of the Paducah-McCracken County NAACP, was sorry to hear of Dillard’s arrest, but is ready to come to the table with other local leaders to discuss these issues.
“I think that we’ve done very well locally (with the protests so far),” Cleary said. “We’ve all got to sit down and work together. I think that Judge Clymer is bringing to light that the county government needs to work closely with the city government and the African American community.
“(If they do that) we’re going to see a bigger change in our community.”
Moving forward, the mayor is setting up a way for concerned citizens to talk with local leaders about issues that have been raised nationally.
“At this point, for me, I think it’s about listening, but it’s also about facilitating the conversation around how we can improve race relations in our community and what barriers to that we’re seeing,” Harless said. “I want to listen to the concerns and the issues and kinds of things that our community wants to accomplish and then also take an opportunity to help people understand what we’ve already been doing.”
Through the rest of June, Harless will be co-facilitating Zoom calls with people like faith leader Melanie Nunn, Bryce Mansfield, NAACP Second Vice President Corbin Snardon and West Kentucky Community and Technical College President Dr. Anton Reece that anyone can sign up to participate in.
Harless is hoping these calls will result in some actionable steps to pursue locally.
The calls will be limited to 10 participants and take place Monday through Thursday, starting at 6 p.m. Monday. Harless is also making efforts to facilitate a small number of in-person discussions for those with limited internet access during this time. Registration will begin sometime today via www.paducahky.gov.
Sun reporter Dave Thompson contributed to this story.
