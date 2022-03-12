Progress is ongoing to nominate Paducah’s Northside neighborhood to be listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and the city wants to hear the public’s voice.
The Kentucky Heritage Council is hosting a meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at House of Hope Ministries, 1731 N. 11th St., to address the initiative and its status.
Nic Hutchison, the city of Paducah’s planning director, told The Sun he hopes the meeting can be an opportunity for residents to learn more about their neighborhood and the criteria for a National Register listing.
“It’s really about maintaining the identity and character that exists,” Hutchison said. “It’s about tying back to growth and development for the city.”
At Tuesday’s meeting, the heritage council will review state and federal tax credits available to property owners for contributing structures that have architectural, cultural or historical significance. The heritage council will also explain terminology, such as the difference between contributing and non-contributing structures, according to the city.
Josh Sommer, senior planner for the city, said the credits would aid in building rehabilitations.
“This meeting will be a great opportunity to learn about the rich architectural heritage in the Northside and how it has contributed to Paducah’s overall history,” Sommer said, in a news release.
The Northside neighborhood has more than 450 buildings, and the buildings range from 1920s bungalows to minimal traditional, and ranch-style homes, according to the city.
The kickoff began in January 2021 and has entailed 479 digital images documented and more than 200 survey data forms completed, according to the city’s website. The initiative is partly funded by a $22,500 grant through the heritage council. Nomination draft preparation took much of 2021 and early 2022 for what could be the city’s largest historic district between Park Avenue and North 10th, North 14th and Palm Streets.
The National Register has listed several local areas, including the Downtown Commercial, Lower Town Neighborhood and Jefferson Street-Fountain Avenue Districts.
After Tuesday’s meeting, the city’s Historic Architecture Review Commission will hold a public hearing to determine eligibility in late March or April. The Kentucky Heritage Preservation Review Board will later determine eligibility and, if approved, forward the nomination to the National Park Service for final consideration.
