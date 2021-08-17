When students in Paducah Public Schools head back to the classroom on Wednesday, they may be greeted by a police officer whose primary duty is to keep the schools safe.
The Paducah Police Department has used a federal grant to train and transition three officers within the force into full-time roles as school resource officers and to serve as role models for the students. This school year will be the first year of the program, which the grant will fund for the next four years.
“The goal there is for us to be in schools and establish good relationships with students,” Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird said.
In June 2020, the police department received a $375,000 grant from the Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) office within the Department of Justice to hire and train three officers to work in a school setting. The COPS office is responsible for advancing the practice of community policing in police departments of all levels across the nation, and encourages collaboration between police and the communities they serve. The Paducah Police Department was one of 19 departments in Kentucky to receive a grant to hire and train officers to increase the departments’ efforts in community policing.
Gretchen Morgan, who has served with Paducah Police since 2003, has been assigned to the district’s three elementary schools: Clark, Morgan and McNabb. Cassandra Ravens, who has served with Paducah Police since 2016, is assigned to Paducah Middle School. Eric Abbott, who has also served with Paducah Police since 2016, is assigned to Paducah Tilghman High School.
“We’ve got three good officers that wanted to be in those positions. All the officers were assigned to the age groups they wanted to be a part of,” Laird said.
Laird added that moving three officers from the force to working full-time with the schools has put a strain on the resources, but the department is looking to fill the three patrol positions the school resource officers previously held.
The police chief also said he hopes having officers in schools will help children in Paducah become more comfortable around police, and help them be more comfortable coming forward if they ever needed help from the officers.
Laird also mentioned that parents could have more positive interactions with police officers as well by seeing them working in schools.
“They get to see police in a different setting other than being pulled over or a police officer responding to a house call,” Laird said.
Laird also hopes these officers will help students see police as role models in the community and inspire them.
“Who knows, one kid may become chief of police one day,” Laird said.
