A $383 million dollar settlement involving 54 rural hospitals related to Medicaid funding rates, announced Wednesday, includes approximately $32 million for five west Kentucky facilities including Baptist Health Paducah and Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
The settlement, negotiated by Gov. Andy Beshear with support from U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, ends a 13-year-old dispute, with the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services agreeing to offer funding in combination with the state’s liability of $93.9 million.
The previous administration had budgeted an estimated $425 million in state funding to settle the case. The settlement saves the state more than $300 million and provides long-awaited funds immediately back to rural hospitals, according to the governor.
“The funding is much-needed relief to our rural hospitals and health care workers that have been on the front lines helping to fight the global pandemic,” Beshear said. “We expect to be issuing checks as early as next week.”
McConnell said the settlement provides urgently-needed resources which benefit “medical professionals at our rural hospitals that have shown their courage and dedication every day throughout this pandemic.”
The settlement includes: Baptist Health Paducah, $15,215,000; Crittenden County Hospital, $620,479; Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield, $3,163,917; Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital, $8,915,262; and Murray-Calloway Hospital, $4,006,044.
“This is a big win for Kentucky hospitals, and we recovered the funds that we asked for,” said Chris Roty, Baptist Health Paducah president.
“The settlement also comes at a very good time, as we have seen a significant financial impact to our hospital from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The money will certainly play a critical role in our continuing efforts to safely care for our patients while maintaining valuable services we provide to the region.”
The litigation began with an administrative action in 2007 and then the lawsuit in 2013, all involving the rate-setting methodology used for acute care hospitals for 2007-2015.
The hospitals claimed the methodology used by Kentucky Medicaid was invalid, and the Franklin Circuit Court and the Kentucky Court of Appeals agreed. The case is pending before the Kentucky Supreme Court.
Earlier this year, Beshear asked CMS to exercise its authority to dedicate federal Medicaid funds owed to rural hospitals.
Following a request from the Beshear administration, McConnell’s office contacted senior officials at CMS and at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reiterating the importance of a quick and positive decision for Kentucky’s rural hospitals.
On April 3, Beshear and McConnell announced CMS had approved Kentucky’s request to recover Medicaid federal match rates and provide federal funds for a payment.
