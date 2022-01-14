The McCracken County Sheriff's Office recognized an employee of Jason's Collision Center on Friday, after he came to the aid of a Paducah motorist whose vehicle had left the Interstate-24 roadway and landed in a creek.
Sheriff's deputies responded around 10:37 a.m. Friday to the 10 mile marker of westbound I-24, in regard to a single-vehicle collision. It was reported a vehicle had driven off the interstate into a creek and the driver was trapped inside, according to a sheriff's office news release.
Authorities said said the employee, identified as 35-year-old Michael Fiers, of Paducah, was traveling in the area and saw the collision. Fiers got out of his truck and rushed to the other driver's aid, entering the water. He pulled the driver to safety, as emergency personnel were arriving to the scene.
The driver, 59-year-old Kenneth Smith, of Paducah, was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to the sheriff's office.
The sheriff's office was assisted at the scene by Reidland-Farley Fire Department, Mercy Regional Ambulance, McCracken County Office of Emergency Management, Jason’s Collision Center, and Stinnett's towing.
