The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that its detectives are investigating a number of thefts in the West Paducah area.
McCracken County sheriff’s detectives received multiple reports of a group of people stealing items from unlocked cars in the West Paducah area, during the hours of darkness, according to a news release.
Detectives ask for the public’s help in identifying the people in a photo released by the sheriff’s office. They are seen wearing surgical masks in the surveillance photos. Detectives also ask the public to lock vehicles, and to not store items of value, such as firearms, in their vehicles.
If anyone has information about the thefts, contact the sheriff’s office at 270-444-4719, or mccrackencountysheriff.com, or through a local law enforcement agency. Information may be provided anonymously through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and the tip to 847411 or by downloading the “WKY Crime Stoppers” app from the Apple Store or Google Play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.