According to a media release issued by the McCracken County School District, two unauthorized women entered Reidland Intermediate School around 8:55 a.m. Thursday through a side door.
“We believe they were able to gain access because recently installed weather stripping prevented the door from fully latching,” according to the release. “Prior to gaining access, the female trespassers attempted to open several other locked exterior doors.
“Before their intrusion, the door at issue had most recently been opened at 8:07 a.m. when a staff member exited the building.”
The school’s assigned school resource officer (SRO) met the women within three minutes of them entering the building. The officer questioned them about how they got inside, then escorted them out of the building without incident.
The women told the SRO that they were in town looking for the school district’s “It’s All Relative” event taking place at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Southside CFSB conference room.
McCracken County school district officials have directed all staff to remain vigilant and be alert for doors that are not fully closed. Staff should question the presence of anyone on campus without proper credentials and contact an SRO for assistance if needed.
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.