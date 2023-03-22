The superintendent search screening committee for the McCracken County School District is set and the general schedule is in place to find the successor to Supt. Steve Carter.
Members of the screening committee met Monday with the district board in joint session to hear their roles and responsibilities and to hear what the board is looking for in a superintendent.
Carter announced his retirement at the Jan. 19 board meeting, kicking off the district’s fourth superintendent search in nine years.
Quin Sutton — who served as the McCracken County superintendent from 2014 to 2017 and now works with the Kentucky School Boards Association (KSBA) as a superintendent search consultant — will work with the screening committee to help it whittle down the number of applicants to three candidates for the board to consider.
The makeup of the screening committee is established by Kentucky Revised Statute 160.352. The committee will consist of two teachers elected by the teachers of the district, one board member appointed by the board chair, one principal elected by the principals in the district, one parent elected by the presidents of the part-teacher organizations of the district and one classified employee elected by the classified employees of the district.
If a minority member is not a part of the committee in districts with a minority population making up 8% or more, the committee will add one minority representative from the parents.
The members of the screening committee and the group they represent are Michelle Champion (classified employees), Mary Lee Cooper (teachers), Chad Davidson (teachers), A.J. Martin (parents), Mark Mavigliano (principals), Nikki Tapscott (parents) and Kelly Walker (board).
“Prior to appointing a superintendent, the board must consider the recommendations of the screening committee,” Sutton said Monday. “The committee does a lot of legwork, but once (the committee’s) job is done through the process, it’s turned over to the board to make the final decision.”
The screening committee has tentatively scheduled meetings for March 30 and April 13 to discuss the applicants and will have another joint meeting with the school board at 5:30 p.m. on April 17 to turn their recommendations over to the board.
The board will then hold interviews with the recommended applicants soon after receiving them from the committee.
The screening committee meetings are held in closed session and its discussions and decisions are confidential. The board hopes to announce its decision at its May 9 meeting.
While the information discussed in the screening committee meetings is confidential, Sutton stated Monday that there had been 12 applicants for the superintendent position. He brought the completed applications to the meeting for the screening committee to review at its first meeting, which followed the meeting with the board.
The position was advertised from Feb. 14 through March 16, with applications coming through the KSBA office.
Of those 12, only eight completed the application. The other four were told that they had not completed the application, but still did not complete it.
Of these eight applicants, seven are men and one is a woman. Three of the applicants are current superintendents, two work in a district’s central office, two are principals and one is a teacher. Seven of the applicants are from Kentucky, while one is from out of state.
Board Chair Steve Shelby told the screening committee what the board was looking for in a superintendent, which was spelled out in the advertisement for the position.
After Sutton retired as a superintendent in 2017, he was succeeded by Brian Harper, who resigned in 2019 and was succeeded by Carter.
