PADNWS-03-22-23 SUPT SEARCH - PHOTO

Screening committee consultant Quin Sutton (left) reads aloud the process of screening applicants for the superintendent position for McCracken County schools at the committee’s joint meeting with the school board on Monday as committee member Brad Davidson listens and reads along.

 DAVID B. SNOW | The Sun

The superintendent search screening committee for the McCracken County School District is set and the general schedule is in place to find the successor to Supt. Steve Carter.

Members of the screening committee met Monday with the district board in joint session to hear their roles and responsibilities and to hear what the board is looking for in a superintendent.

Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In