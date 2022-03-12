The McCracken County School District Board will continue its state-licensed child care grant after accepting the provision at its meeting on Thursday.
The Little Acorns afterschool child care program at Lone Oak Elementary School received federal grant funding during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“(Afterschool child care) is something that we’ve offered there when we had enough participation and need for it,” said Superintendent Steve Carter. “We offered it last year as part of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.
“They were funds that were provided to assist those licensed child care centers like Little Acorns.”
The Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021 provided $4.3 million to Kentucky entities to provide necessary child care and learning services during the coronavirus pandemic.
McCracken County received $108,000 to cover the cost of opening Little Acorns.
The funding provided through the U.S. Cabinet for Health and Family Services Department of Community-Based Services began in April 2021 and will continue through March 31, 2023.
• The board also approved low bids for heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) projects at Heath Middle School and Reidland Middle School.
The board approved the $570,000 bid provided by Jett’s Specialty Contracting of Paducah for HVAC work to be done at the HMS gymnasium, the $211,500 bid provided by Penn and Son of Benton for the HVAC work to be done at the HMS auditorium and the $635,000 bid provided by ICI Mechanical of Paducah for the HVAC work to be done at RMS gymnasium.
Carter told the board that all three HVAC projects would be funded through Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds, or ESSER funds. Those funds were released by Congress in January 2021 as part of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021.
“None of the expenses incurred for these projects will be coming out of local construction or general fund dollars,” he said.
• McCracken County Director of Pupil Personnel Brian Bowland told the board that the last day of classes for the school year will be May 26 and graduation ceremonies would be held at 7:30 p.m. on May 27 at Marquette Stadium.
• Thursday’s board meeting was the first for newly appointed board member Jennifer Beyer, who was named to fill the District 2 seat following the resignation of Melanie Burkeen in January. She will hold that position until the Nov. 8 election. Whoever wins that election will hold the seat until that term expires in 2024.
