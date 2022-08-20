PADNWS-08-20-22 MCSD BOARD - PHOTO

Assistant Superintendent Johnna DeJarnett speaks to the board about the propsed tax rates of 53.4 cents per $100 value on real and tangible property and 52.9 cents per $100 value on motor vehicles and watercraft. The school district’s tax rate has stayed the same for the last five years.

 DAVID B. SNOW | The Sun

The McCracken County School District Board on Thursday approved keeping its tax rate at 53.8 cents per $100 value for real and tangible property and 52.9 cents per $100 value for motor vehicles and watercraft.

The tax rates have been unchanged since 2018, when the real and tangible property tax rates increased from the 2017 rates of 52.0 and 53.0 cents per $100 value, respectively.

