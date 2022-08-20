The McCracken County School District Board on Thursday approved keeping its tax rate at 53.8 cents per $100 value for real and tangible property and 52.9 cents per $100 value for motor vehicles and watercraft.
The tax rates have been unchanged since 2018, when the real and tangible property tax rates increased from the 2017 rates of 52.0 and 53.0 cents per $100 value, respectively.
Tax rates are usually given in cents per $100 value of the item being taxed. Real property includes buildings and land, while tangible or personal property includes all other taxable items.
To find out the amount of tax levied on an item, take its value, divide it by 100 and multiply that by the tax rate in dollars. (For example, 53.8 cents per $100 value is the same as 0.538 dollars per $100 value.)
The school district tax rate is included with other tax districts for the full county tax rate. Those districts in McCracken County include several fire districts, the county rate set by the McCracken Fiscal Court, the health department, the county Extension service and the public library.
Assistant Superintendent Johnna DeJarnett, who oversees finances for the school district, told the board that the school district is getting more from its tax revenues than other school districts when other factors are considered.
“Just to be more confident and know that we are doing an efficient job in optimizing our resources, we look at 13 other districts here in the state that are either our immediate neighbors or in that medium-sized district range, any where from 5,000 to 15,000 students,” she said.
The McCracken County school district opened the 2022-23 school year with almost 7,000 students.
DeJarnett said she compared tax rates, teacher salaries and composite ACT scores from the 2020-21 school year with 13 other school districts that are close to or compare with McCracken County.
In the 2020-21 school year, McCracken County had a tax rate of 53.8 cents per $100 value, an average teacher salary of $56,040 and a composite ACT score of 19.6.
Those numbers were compared with Ballard County, Calloway County, Christian County, Daviess County, Graves County, Hardin County, Henderson County, Marshall County, Muhlenberg County, Murray, Oldham County, Paducah and Warren County school districts.
“When we look at that group of 14, our tax rate is the sixth-lowest,” she said. “When we look at that same group of districts, we have the highest average teacher’s salary — which helps us attract the best teachers and staff. And our students have the third-highest average composite ACT score in these 14 districts that we look at.
“So, I think that shows that we’ve been efficient and we make the best use of the resources that we have.”
DeJarnett said the tax rates of the two school districts with higher composite ACT scores in that group of 14 school districts were 80.0 (Oldham County) and 70.9 cents (Murray).
“And their teacher salaries were ranked eighth and ninth (in that group),” she added.
Marshall County had the second-highest average teacher salary for that year at $55,941, while Calloway County was third at $55,133.
The board also approved construction of an outdoor classroom concrete pad at Reidland Elementary School. The pad would measure 30 by 20 feet and would be placed in the back of the school with a sidewalk that ties into a school sidewalk.
“It’s not a pavilion like the others have been,” said Todd Jackson, the district’s director of facilities. “(Principal Anne Cox) just wants a pad because she’s got some picnic tables with umbrellas and stuff that she wants to put on there.
“This would be funded by the school, and they will get a contractor to do this work. (The school) just wants your permission to place this 20-foot-by-30-foot plus-sidewalk concrete pad.”
The board passed the measure unanimously.
