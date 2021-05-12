MCSD Board approves supplemental year for students

The McCracken County School District Board approved providing a supplemental year for those students who requested in for the 2021-22 school year. That decision was made at the board meeting on Monday.
The supplemental year was made possible through State Senate Bill 128, which allows students to use the school year “as a supplemental school year to retake and supplement coursework already completed.”
The Senate bill calls on district boards to approve or deny the request for all students making the request. The allowance does not affect students who did not want to have a supplemental year.
Students had until May 1 to decide if they wanted a supplemental year, and the board has until June 1 to decide to accept or deny all such requests. The board now has until June 16 to submit its plan of action to the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) regarding the supplemental year.
The idea behind the bill was that so many Kentucky students spent a large amount of time learning outside of the classroom, and there was a concern about a lapse in learning level.
The bill was passed by both houses of the Kentucky legislature on March 16 and signed into law by Gov. Andy Beshear on March 24.
MCSD Superintendent Steve Carter told the board Monday that there were 105 students in the district who requested using the next school year as a supplemental year: 33 students in kindergarten through fifth grade, 21 students in grades 6 through 8 and 51 students in ninth through 12th grade.
“We’ve had conversations with some of these families already,” Carter said. “… Once we have come up with a plan, we will communicate individually to each of these families who requested this.”
MCSD Director of Pupil Personnel Brian Bowland said the district would move immediately to do what needed to be done to provide a supplemental learning year.
“I think it’s so important that parents … fully understand what a supplemental or retake year is,” he told the board. “The intent of the law was that students were out of school so much this year in some districts … that a retake of those courses can supplement those courses which they took.
“When we talk about high school students, we talk about (Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship) money, their dual-credit scholarships, the NCAA, early graduation decoration. It impacts so many more things for a high school student than it ever will touch for a K-8 student.”
Bowland told the board that graduated seniors will not be able to change their grades even if they chose to take a supplemental year.
“If we have any senior that has opted for this process, the law requires that if they completed their fourth year and have completed their graduation requirements, they must receive a diploma,” he said. “At that point, we will lock their (grade-point average). It is locked, but not for the freshmen, sophomores or juniors.”
Bowland said a decision would have to be made regarding which class grade goes on the permanent record, the first one made in the class or the grade made in the supplemental class.
“That’s going to be a decision that comes after the fact,” he said. “I think that the important thing is to understand that it’s a supplemental school year; it’s a retake. Keeping in the nature of it, we would probably come back and ask that the board would allow that a student’s transcript be replaced.”
The Paducah Independent School District Board will meet Monday and will likely consider the supplemental year issue.
McCracken Assistant Superintendent Michael Ceglinski gave the financial report to the board, saying the tentative budget was prepared and provided to board members.
He added that each district employee would receive a 3.5% raise across the board, and that 98.5% of the taxes have been collected for the 2020-21 fiscal year for the school district, an all-time high for the district collection rate.
Ceglinski added that the district will be able to provide full-day kindergarten in the next school year.
Assistant Superintendent for Finance Johnna DeJarnett said Tuesday that the tentative budget was $76.8 million.
DeJarnett said the raises were not available because of the extra funding provided by the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER), which is provided to school districts as part of COVID relief funding.
“(The raises) will be paid out of the general fund for our people who are funded that way and so on,” DeJarnett said. “It is accurate that because of additional (Support Education Excellence in Kentucky) funding for full-day kindergarten and because of ESSER funds that we have been able to use in a different way, it frees up some money for us to be able to do this (provide raises).”
DeJarnett added that the full-day kindergarten funding would be a first for the school district, but would be available just for next year.
“We are thrilled,” she said. “That is almost $1 million for us. It will be well used.”
