The McCracken County School District Board approved the purchase of a weapon detection system at its meeting on Thursday.
The system, called Opengate, will cost $497,015 and was bought through Communications Technologies Inc. A $200,000 grant will help will some of the cost.
MCSD Director of Pupil Personnel Brian Bowland spoke to the board about the system.
“We’ve had the opportunity to go and visit a couple of school districts here locally,” he said. “We’ve been to Calloway County; we’ve been to Graves County. These are two districts that have implemented a weapons detection system that is referred to as Opengate. I know that Murray Independent Schools is implementing it as well, and there are others that are taking a look and trying to make that decision.
“We’ve taken our team and we’ve been able to look at both of those schools, compare the two of them and see how that would be practical in our district, and we really believe it’s going to be beneficial.”
Rather than the tall portal-style metal detectors as seen at the McCracken County Courthouse, airports and other facilities, Opengate consists of two independent, self-powered pillars roughly 6 feet tall. Each pillar is equipped with a support base and electronic analysis system.
Opengate is wire-free, not requiring a mechanical or electrical connection between the two pillars that define a passageway.
Audible and optical signals at the top of the pillars provide an instant status and alarm indication. The company claims that it has a near-zero rate of nuisance alarms and provides for a high traffic flow.
The plan is to purchase 30 units and have them in all schools.
“We have narrowed down each particular school in making sure that they have the number of detection systems based on their bus dropoff, their parent dropoffs and taking into consideration the building and the doors that they are coming in,” Bowland said.
“Each product is priced off of the big list at $16,369. We would also put a standalone unit in our McCracken Open Campus, which is $4,680. That price also includes the battery systems it operates off of along with the calibration systems that they work off of…along with the training.”
The pillars’ sensitivity can be set through an accompanying application. The purchase also includes cellphone boosters.
“We witnessed students going through that at Graves County without them having to hold the line up,” Bowland told the board. “There is a process where, if you do set it off, you step off to the side and there’s a staff member to go through your backpack, but they don’t have to open your backpack and they don’t have to hold the line.
“We watched about 800 students come off the bus at Graves County, they went through two units and never got backed up.”
Bowland said there are some items that could set the alarm off, such as three-ring binders, spiral notebooks, Chromebooks and eyeglass cases.
Funding through the Justice School Violence Prevention Program grant received by the school district earlier in the school year will provide $200,000 to the system. It is a matching grant, requiring the district to match that funding with $60,000 of its own funds, placing the total cost of the system to the district at $257,015.
Bowland and Superintendent Steve Carter said they expected the system to be brought to the schools near the end of this school year to allow students and staff the opportunity to see them in place and become accustomed to them.
“The turnaround time is from four to six weeks to receive them onsite,” Bowland told The Sun. “Our goal is and our hope is that we receive them before the end of the school year so before the end of the school year, we can set some up and have students go through that to start practicing so on the first day of school, they know what to expect.
“They will be able to tell what items in their backpack may or may not go through, and administration will have an idea of how they’ll pass those (backpacks) around, check those items and students can receive them on the other side.”
“We’ve been talking about this, probably, since the end of the school year,” Carter said. “…We wanted to make sure it was as good as advertised and see some of the obstacles for a school district our size.
“We feel like we got to a good spot, and other districts that we talked to that had them and implemented them — it was effective, and it looks like they have some systems in place. They told us what they learned through their early implementation of it, and we just felt like now is the right time to do this.”
