The McCracken County School District Board announced its tentative budget for Fiscal Year 2024 at its meeting on Tuesday.
Assistant Superintendent Johnna DeJarnett said the $83.5 million proposed budget may see some changes before it becomes the district’s working budget in September.
“It will be adjusted into September,” she told The Sun after the meeting. “(The tentative budget) will still be close to what is next year (the FY24 working budget).”
School districts approve a draft budget each year in January for the next school year, then set a tentative budget in May before adopting a working budget in September.
“There are three budgets that have to be approved by the board; it’s a requirement by statute,” DeJarnett told the board. “The first step is to approve a draft budget in January. The second step is a tentative budget in May, and the third step is the working budget in September.
“At the time we prepare the draft budget, we know almost nothing about the upcoming school year’s finances, so generally, it’s just a duplicate of the current year, and we adjust for the few things that we do know.”
DeJarnett said the tentative budget is more defined for the upcoming fiscal year and helps the district to prepare a more detailed budget in September.
“In May, we know a little bit more; we know more about what salaries will be, we know what our staffing allocations are for the upcoming school year, but we still have a lot to finalize, so this tentative budget is still unsure,” she told the board. “We’ve put as much effort into it as we can to get it just right, but September is when we’ll have all the information we need to really fine-tune it and get it as accurate as we can for the rest of the school year.”
The working budget set in September 2022 was $84.64 million.
Full-time school district employees will receive a one-time payment of 1% with a minimum of $400 in their November paychecks, following negotiations between board representatives and teacher representatives. The result of that negotiation was announced at Tuesday’s meeting.
“Our board has been negotiating with MCEA – which is the McCracken County Education Association – on behalf of all teachers from the district or any teachers who want to be represented by them,” DeJarnett told the media. “We negotiate on behalf of the board with the teachers group every year: annually, we negotiate salaries, and every other year, we negotiate contract disputes.
“At this time, before the budget, we know that we can afford a one-time payment of 1%. If some things change this summer and we get a little more information and can fine-tune our budget and realize that we have an extra $250,000 in funding, that would allow us to make a one-time payment of 1.5% with a minimum of $600 for full-time staff.”
Cathy Lewis, the district’s director of food services, said McCracken County High School made a big change in how food is served by adding salad bars, which she said was a popular change for the students.
“The middle schools will see salad bars next year,” she told the board. “They actually just got installed last week; we’re just not going to launch with there being three weeks until the end of school.”
Lewis added that pizza ovens would be installed in schools as well.
“Overall, for the school year, we’re looking at about a 4% increase in participation in school lunch across the district,” she said. “4% doesn’t sound like a lot, but when you’re in a school district that is CEP (community eligible provision) where all the kids eat for free, a 4% increase in a highly functioning school is a significant increase.”
