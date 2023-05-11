PADNWS-05-11-23 MCSD BOARD-PIC1

The McCracken County High School academic team was honored at Tuesday's school board meeting for placing second in the state Governor's Cup competition in March. Shown in the photo are (from left) Superintendent Steve Carter, academic team coach Tammy Bohannon, Owen Cody with the state runner-up trophy, Eden Bridge-Hayes, Cole Cannon, Josie Green, Garret Greenwell with the Region 1 championship trophy, Riya Patel, Danica Ayala, Allison Ricketts and Manav Shah.

 DAVID B. SNOW | The Sun

The McCracken County School District Board announced its tentative budget for Fiscal Year 2024 at its meeting on Tuesday.

Assistant Superintendent Johnna DeJarnett said the $83.5 million proposed budget may see some changes before it becomes the district’s working budget in September.

