The McCracken County School District Board voted Thursday to approve pay raises for its school resources officers beginning July 1.
The pay increases would range from $4.16 per hour for officers with no experience — an increase of 19% — to $8.01 per hour for officers with 20 years of experience, an increase of 30%.
The hourly salary range for school resources officers, or SROs, will go from $21.78-26.70 with no experience to $25.94-$34.71 with 20 years of experience.
Assistant Superintendent Johnna DeJarnett told the board that Kentucky Revised Statute 158.4414(2) calls for each school to have at least one full-time SRO working onsite.
“Despite the fact that we’ve had positions posted all year...we are not having much luck getting qualified applicants to apply,” she said. “There are many requirements to be an SRO here in Kentucky.
“So, we had been looking at our salary schedule and thinking about could we do something there early in advance of the 2023-24 school year, to go ahead and establish a salary for the upcoming school year so that we can retain the SROs that we have, because we know they’re in demand, and to attract new SROs to join our campus police department.”
The salaries for this school year increase year-to-year for the first five years of experience, from $21.78 per hour with no experience to $24.87 with five years of experience.
It then increases to $25.61 per hour with six to 14 years of experience and $26.40 with 15 to 20 years of experience.
The new salary schedule provides $25.94 per hour for no experience and $29.62 for five years of experience, then increases to $30.50 per hour for six to nine years of experience, $31.24 for 10 to 14 years of experience, $33 for 15 to 19 years of experience and $34.71 for 20 years of experience.
Board member Sheila Johnston asked DeJarnett about the number of officers needed to be compliant with the state statutes.
“To be compliant with the statute, we would need to hire four additional SROs, but to be compliant is not enough for us because we need more than one person to serve at the high school,” she said. “We would like to hire six additional SROs.”
DeJarnett said having this salary schedule approved in April will help attract officers through advertisements through the end of June.
There will also be a school district job fair on May 30 at the school board office on Benton Road in Reidland where potential SRO candidates can get more information.
The board approved hiring six new SROs for the 2023-24 school year.
The Paducah school district’s salary range for its security monitors goes from $30,835 per year for no experience to $38,042 per year for 25 or more years of experience. For security officers, it ranges from $41,563 per year with no experience to $51,130 per year with 25 or more years of experience.
The McCracken County Schools Campus Police, the school district’s law enforcement agency, was established in August 2022 under Kentucky House Bill 63. It was recognized by the Kentucky Center for School Safety as an SRO Promising Program, one of only three programs in Kentucky to earn the honor.
The department is under the leadership of director Austin Guill.
“I think (the award) is a testament to the SROs of McCracken County are doing,” Guill told The Sun on Thursday.
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.