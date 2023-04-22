PADNWS-04-22-23 MCSD BOARD - PHOTO

McCracken County School Board Chair Steve Shelby (left) speaks with Superintendent Steve Carter at its board meeting on Thursday during discussions about Carter’s evaluation for the 2022-23 school year. Carter will resign at the end of the school year.

 DAVID B. SNOW | The Sun

The McCracken County School District Board voted Thursday to approve pay raises for its school resources officers beginning July 1.

The pay increases would range from $4.16 per hour for officers with no experience — an increase of 19% — to $8.01 per hour for officers with 20 years of experience, an increase of 30%.

