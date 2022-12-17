The McCracken County School District Board approved the first four foundational policies for its new district police department at its meeting on Thursday.
The policies provide guidance and direction for school district officers regarding domestic violence, racial profiling and bias-based policing, investigating sexual assault and vehicle pursuits.
“This is the establishment of the required four policies for our school board police department that are required for KLEFPF funding, which is a monthly stipend that goes to our officers,” said Austin Guill, the MCSD director of campus police.
KLEFPF stands for Kentucky Law Enforcement Foundation Program Fund, which provides necessary funding for the mandatory training of Kentucky law enforcement officers. It also provides an annual training-incentive stipend to officers whose agencies adopt established KLEFPF standards.
The fund annually pays each law enforcement officer who attends the minimum number of training hours a $4,000 annual supplement. The fund requires all law enforcement officers to successfully complete 800 hours of basic training within one year of the date of employment and 40 hours of annual in-service training approved by the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council.
“Each of these policies has been modeled after the Kentucky League of Cities model policies,” Guill told the board. “These policies are used by other school board police departments, most notably in Fayette County. I’ve been in contact with their lieutenant about how they implement these policies, and then they were tailored to our district.”
After the meeting, Guill told The Sun that the foundational policies cover issues that the school district policies do not cover.
“Having our own board police department, there are several procedures that police officers carry out on a daily basis that district employees do not,” he said. “One of those would be vehicle pursuits.
“The others — sexual assault investigation, domestic violence and racial profiling — those are all tailored to law enforcement purposes,” he said.
• The board approved change orders for the Lone Oak Intermediate School transition at the site of the former Lone Oak Middle School as well as change orders for the current LOMS building.
Todd Jackson, the MCSD director of facilities, told the board that the steel canopy at the dropoff area needed to be made of aluminum.
“That’s a large savings, over $100,000 savings by switching to that material,” he said. “The backflow preventer that was existing at the school was non-functioning, we found out, so this is to replace that backflow preventer in the domestic waterline.”
Another project at the former LOMS site was to replace the main switch gear to turn the power on and off in the building.
The total cost of all of these changes was $20,020, including the $100,000 savings from the canopy replacement.
At the current Lone Oak Middle School site, a three-compartment sink will be installed at the concession stand area for basketball at a cost of $4,957. Also, at the football and soccer field, a rubber surface will be placed on the concrete surface and an underground system will be installed to allow better access to the field by ambulances when the ground is muddy.
The total cost of these changes was for $34,925.
• The board approved the second reading of the 2023-24 school calendar, which includes a day off on April 8 for the solar eclipse.
• The board approved Ascendant Facility Partners as the district’s guaranteed energy savings contractor. The Paducah school board approved a guaranteed energy savings contract with Ascendant last January.
