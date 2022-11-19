PADNWS-11-19-22 MCSD BOARD - PHOTO

Sheila Johnston, representing the District 4 in the McCracken County School District, takes part in her first meeting after being elected to the position earlier this month. Johnston succeeded Jennifer Beyer, who filled the position made vacant by the resignation of Melanie Burkeen last January.

 DAVID B. SNOW | The Sun

The McCracken County School District Board had its first reading of the 2023-24 calendar at its meeting on Thursday, which includes one unusual off-day.

After the district has its spring break the week of April 1-5, it will be off the following Monday for a solar eclipse.

