The McCracken County School District Board had its first reading of the 2023-24 calendar at its meeting on Thursday, which includes one unusual off-day.
After the district has its spring break the week of April 1-5, it will be off the following Monday for a solar eclipse.
The path of totality for the eclipse on April 8, 2024, will include Paducah and most of McCracken County. The Farley community is within the path of totality, while most of Reidland is not. Regardless, the county will see at least a near-total eclipse that day.
According to space.nasa.gov, the eclipse in Paducah will begin at 12:42 p.m. with totality beginning right at 2 p.m. The point of maximum eclipse for the city will be at 2:01 p.m. and the totality phase will end at 2:02 p.m., giving the city about 1 minute, 35 seconds of totality. The eclipse is scheduled to end at 3:18 p.m.
The timing of the eclipse was a point of concern for school district officials. Brian Bowland, the district’s director of pupil personnel, presented the proposed calendar to the school board.
“The projected time for that eclipse is going to be right at dismissal time fir the high school and middle schools,” he said. “…We would ask to not be in session that day, as much as anything, for the safety purposes of cars pulling over and being in the area while buses are going to be running as well.”
On Aug. 21, 2017 — the day of the last solar eclipse in this area (and also a Monday) — McCracken County schools were closed.
The rest of the calendar was fairly routine. The first day of school for students would be Aug. 7, with the school taking Aug. 8 off for the 8th of August Emancipation Celebration. Fall break will be Oct. 2-6, the Christmas-New Year’s break will be Dec. 16-Jan. 1, there will be a four-day break in March and the last day of school for students will be May 23.
The 2023-24 school district calendar will have a second reading and vote of approval at the board’s Dec. 15 meeting.
The board welcomed its newest member, Sheila Johnston, who won the election for the District 4 seat previously held by Jennifer Beyer, who was appointed to fill the vacancy following the resignation of former board chair Melanie Burkeen last January. District 4 covers the Farley and part of the Reidland communities.
Other board members running for re-election retained their seats, including Steve Shelby (District 1) and Kelly Walker (District 2), whose terms had expired, and Alice Shemwell (District 5), who was appointed to fill the vacancy left by the resignation of former board chair Chris Taylor in January 2021.
