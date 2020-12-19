Court of Appeals Judge J. Christopher McNeill, after winning election in November, was officially sworn into office Friday by Kentucky Supreme Court Justice Shea Nickell.
The proceeding was held in Nickell’s Paducah office via Zoom.
McNeill has served the 1st Appellate District, Division 1 since April 2020, when he was appointed by Gov. Andy Beshear to succeed Nickell, who was elected to the Supreme Court in 2019. McNeill will fill that seat’s unexpired term through 2022.
The 1st Appellate District is composed of the commonwealth’s 24 westernmost counties: Allen, Ballard, Butler, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden, Edmonson, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston, Logan, Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, McLean, Muhlenberg, Simpson, Todd, Trigg and Webster.
“It’s an honor to have been elected by people across a 24-county district,” McNeill said. “And, I promise to do my level best for every citizen in the district.”
McNeill previously served the Kentucky Department of Public Advocacy for 19 years, where he managed the KDPA’s Paducah trial office as directing attorney. He received his juris doctor from the Northern Kentucky University Salmon P. Chase College of Law.
Nearly all cases heard by the Kentucky Court of Appeals come to it on appeal from a lower court. If a case is tried in Circuit Court or District Court and the losing parties involved are not satisfied with the outcome, they may ask for a higher court to review the correctness of the trial court’s decision.
“In the Court of Appeals, typically you’re only dealing with issues of law,” McNeill told The Sun in the lead up to the November election.
“Facts are generally already decided at the trial court level. You’re not dealing with litigants in your presence. You’re dealing with lawyers.”
Fourteen judges, two elected from seven appellate court districts, serve on the Court of Appeals. The judges are divided into panels of three to review and decide cases, with the majority determining the decision. The panels do not sit permanently in one location, but travel throughout the state to hear cases.
