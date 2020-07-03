Kentucky Court of Appeals Judge Chris McNeill and Paducah attorney Jenny Hines are set to face off this November after top-two finishes in the June primary election.
McNeill received 35,375 votes, or 45.2%, in the nonpartisan Court of Appeals Judge race for 1st Appellate District, 1st Division, while Hines came in second with 26,334 votes, or 33.6%, according to online results posted by the Kentucky Board of Elections.
Fifth Circuit Judge C. René Williams, of Webster County, finished third with 16,642 votes, or 21.2%. A fourth candidate, Paducah attorney Jason Coltharp, withdrew from the race.
There were 78,351 votes cast in 24 counties, which comprise the 1st District and include the Purchase Area.
McNeill and Hines will move on to the Nov. 3 general election and vie to fill the unexpired term of former Appeals Judge Shea Nickell, who now serves on the Kentucky Supreme Court. Gov. Andy Beshear appointed McNeill to fill the vacancy in April.
“I have 20-plus years experience in the front line practice of law, and I have had an interest in becoming judge,” said McNeill, former directing attorney for the local Department of Public Advocacy office.
“I was at one point a staff attorney on the Court of Appeals and became familiar with its work. I think there’s a lot of value in having someone who has as many years’ experience as I do practicing on the court.”
McNeill is a western Kentucky native who grew up on a farm and graduated from Murray State University. He later went to Northern Kentucky University for law school, while working for the Office of Inspector General.
Meanwhile, Hines has been a staff attorney for the Kentucky Court of Appeals since 2017 and worked with both Nickell and Appeals Judge Donna Dixon. Her background includes military service in the U.S. Air Force as a security forces officer, private practice in Paducah and working for the Court of Appeals.
She’s also a western Kentucky native and graduated from Reidland High School in 2003. She attended Murray State University and went to the University of Kentucky for law school.
“I’m very proud of my service,” she said. “I’m proud of my country. I’m proud of being born and raised in western Kentucky. I love this area of the state and our country and I just feel very blessed. I’m overwhelmed by the support that I’ve had from friends and family, and I certainly hope that continues and grows.”
Both candidates also shared their view on what the role of a Court of Appeals judge is.
“I see it as a role where experience and wisdom are a vital ingredient in making a good solid judge,” McNeill said. “You’ve got to have someone in a Court of Appeals position who has lots of experience to draw from.”
Hines said she views it as a whole as being a court of correction rather than a court of policy.
“I think that it’s our job to take each case kind of like a puzzle to solve,” she added.
“But you have to realize that, at the end of the day, that the litigants you’re dealing with are people and you just want to make sure they get the right result and that they’re dealt with fairly.”
