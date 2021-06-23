A Paducah Public Schools paraeducator was announced as the winner of the Kentucky Education Association’s 2021 Educational Support Professional of the Year award, the KEA revealed in a Tuesday news release.
Chiffon Winston, who teaches digital literacy to first through fifth graders at McNabb Elementary School, was overjoyed and nearly at a loss of words to describe the news of her state recognition.
Winston, a Paducah native, has worked in education for 15 years and taught digital literacy for three years.
“Digital literacy is so important because technology is advancing by the minute. Our kids, no matter what grade they’re in, can grab a phone and open up any app in 2.2 seconds, but when they do get to an adult age many of them will have to know how to use computers,” she said. “I think it’s very important that this is taught in elementary school so by the time they get to middle and high school they’ll know how to do what teachers will ask of them.”
The paraeducator works with teachers to develop lesson plans, assists with the instruction of children requiring special needs, adapts and administers assessments, collects student data, produces student learning objectives and works with small groups of individual students to reinforce skills and classroom lessons. Through her digital literacy curriculum, she instructs students in a variety of technology related areas.
“For my third, fourth and fifth graders, I have been teaching keyboarding and we’ve been doing papers, on-demand writing, Microsoft Word, Excel and Powerpoint. With my first and second graders, we do a program that teaches them keyboarding as well at a young age where it’s more of a game and they’re learning to type and they just don’t know it.”
Winston’s instruction has also included research projects, where students learn how to navigate the web and find trusted sources.
Terrie White, a fourth grade teacher at McNabb, spoke glowingly of Winston.
“Chiffon demonstrates her creativity when working with children and goes over and beyond her job requirements,” White said. “She has created hands-on activities that reteach learned skills to struggling students that not only reaches them academically, but emotionally as well. Chiffon has made it her top priority to build loving and respectful relationships with the children, and they know how much they mean to her. That bond makes them work harder.”
As president of the Paducah Education Support Professionals Association, Winston volunteers at day care centers and the local Boys and Girls Club. She also advocates for public schools and her profession by serving on the site-based decision-making council as a parent representative. Winston currently sits on the board of directors of KEA and the Kentucky Education Support Professionals Association (KESPA) as junior ethnic minority director.
The annual award is presented to a KESPA educator who exhibits excellence in five critical areas — professional practice, advocacy for the profession, attention to diversity, community engagement, and leadership in professional development.
“(She) embodies what a KESPA educator in Kentucky strives to be,” said Eddie Campbell, the president of the 40,000-plus education association. “She is dedicated and involved with her students, school, community and profession, and works to make each of them better.
“She deserves this award for all of the devoted and tireless work she has done for public education.”
Winston, who graduated from Murray State with a bachelor of integrated studies degree in 2014, will accomplish a personal goal in December when she plans to graduate from MSU with a master’s in art of teaching.
She has one final personal goal to achieve for her students, she said: “I want to create expectations beyond what they can imagine, and provide every child an equal opportunity to learn, grow and thrive.”
