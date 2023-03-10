Local law firm McMurry & Livingston will be participating in the 7th annual Kentucky Legal Food Frenzy March 15-31. The Food Frenzy is a statewide food and fund drive competition among Kentucky law firms, law schools and legal organizations to support the members of Feeding Kentucky. The campaign is sponsored by the office of Attorney General Daniel Cameron and the Kentucky Bar Association Young Lawyers Division.
“At McMurry & Livingston, we feel strongly about serving our community — not only its legal needs, but other needs as well. M&L has participated in the Legal Food Frenzy since its inception in 2017, and we are excited to continue taking part in this statewide fight against hunger,” said McMurry & Livingston attorney Hillary Landry.
