MCHS wins ninth straight Governor's Cup district title

McCracken County High School won its ninth straight District 3 title in Governor’s Cup competition on Saturday and has 13 students filling 16 slots in individual events at the Region 1 competition, to be held Feb. 14 at McCracken County High School and Feb. 19 at Murray High School.
The district competition was held Jan. 18 and Saturday at Paducah Tilghman High School.
Since Heath, Lone Oak and Reidland high schools consolidated into MCHS in August 2013, the Mustangs have won all but the 2014 District 3 competition.
Governor’s Cup is the premier academic competition in Kentucky, consisting of eight events. There are two team events — future problem solving and quick recall — and six individual events, assessments in arts and humanities, language arts, mathematics, science and social studies and a composition competition.
Governor’s Cup is a competition held at the elementary, middle and high school levels.
In the five assessment tests, students are graded on a 50-point scale.
Students may take part in as many as three events, and schools can provide up to three students in any individual event.
In the team events, schools earn 8 points for a first-place finish, 5 points for a second-place finish, 3 points for a third-place finish and 1 point for a fourth-place finish.
In individual events, students earn 5 points for their school for a first-place finish, 4 points for a second-place finish, 3 points for a third-place finish, 2 points for a fourth-place finish and 1 point for a fifth-place finish.
McCracken County finished the District 3 competition with 75 points, followed by Paducah Tilghman at 38 points and St. Mary with 2 points.
The top two teams and top five individuals advance to the regional competition.
Advancing to the Region 1 competition from District 3 are:
• Future problem solving (team): 1. McCracken County, 2. Paducah Tilghman.
• Quick recall (team): 1. McCracken County, 2. Paducah Tilghman.
• Arts and humanities: 1. Owen Cody, MCHS; Paige Lauren Kight, PTHS; 3. Hannah Bryan, MCHS; 4. Emily Schlei, MCHS; 5. Haden Horbovetz, SMHS.
• Composition: 1. Kate Bidwell, PTHS; 2. Mariane Puertollano, MCHS; 3. Nathaniel Skinner, PTHS; 4. Brooke Larimer, PTHS.
• Language Arts: 1. Caroline Wright, MCHS; 2. Eden Bridge-Hayes, MCHS; 3. Ella Chuppe, MCHS; 4. Kennedy Garatt, PTHS; 5. Elena Adkins, PTHS.
• Mathematics: 1. Pratha Patel, MCHS; 2. Garret Greenwell, MCHS; 3. Gus Page, PTHS; 4. Leon Dos Remedios, PTHS; 5. Ella Chuppe, MCHS.
• Science: 1. Manav Shah, MCHS; 2. Cole Cannon, MCHS; 3. Paige Lauren Kight, PTHS; 4. Garret Greenwell, MCHS; 5. Nathaniel Skinner, PTHS.
• Social Studies: 1. Owen Cody, MCHS; 2. Reese Bell, MCHS; 3. Ethan C. Brown, MCHS; 4. Eli Collinsworth, PTHS; 5. Haden Horbovetz, SMHS.
Cody had the top score in the state in social studies, making a 48 out of a possible 50.
This year, The Paducah Sun is introducing all-district, all-region and all-state honors for students who earn a total of 5 or more points in a specific competition. It is also introducing all-subject teams for those students who place third or better in the same subject in more than one competition.
Since the requirements for these honors are so specific, The Paducah Sun is making them retroactive to previous seasons.
This year’s Paducah Sun All-District 3 Team members are Owen Cody, MCHS (10 total points); Paige Lauren Kight, PTHS (7 points); Garret Greenwell, MCHS (6 points); Kate Bidwell, PTHS (5 points); Pratha Patel, MCHS (5 points); Manav Shah, MCHS (5 points) and Caroline Wright, MCHS (5 points).
Kight qualified for the all-district team in all four of her seasons with the PTHS academic team.
“It’s a honor, really, and I think it just punctuates just how much hard work goes into academic team and how important the motivation is when you’re a younger team member,” she said of being a four-time all-district honoree.
Kight said her specialties on the academic team are humanities and science, subjects she contributes in on the quick recall team.
“It’s a combination of (ability and study),” she said of her academic prowess. “I do study, but it comes pretty easy to me.
“It’s really fulfilling, knowing that something I’ve been doing since elementary school has carried me so far.”
Kight said she has been to the state competition six times thus far while participating on middle school and high school academic teams. Elementary school Governor’s Cup has no state competition.
The Region 1 high school composition and future problem solving regional competition will be on Feb. 14 at MCHS. The rest of the events will have their regional competition Feb. 19 at Murray.
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.