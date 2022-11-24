PADNWS-11-24-22 MCHS THEATRE - PHOTO

McCracken County High School senior Hannah Bryan (front left, portraying Abilene) and senior Gavin Smith (front right, portraying the voice of Edward the toy rabbit) perform a scene from “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane,” which won Most Outstanding Production at Kentucky Theatre Association’s High School Festival last weekend.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF MARY BOWDEN

Months of preparation have paid off for several McCracken County High School theatre students, as the school’s production of “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane” was named the top production in Kentucky at the Kentucky Theatre Association’s (KTA) High School Festival.

At the KTA’s High School Festival at Taylor County High School and Campbellsville University held Nov. 18 and 19, MCHS’s production of “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane” won the festival’s first place award, Most Outstanding Production.

