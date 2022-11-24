Months of preparation have paid off for several McCracken County High School theatre students, as the school’s production of “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane” was named the top production in Kentucky at the Kentucky Theatre Association’s (KTA) High School Festival.
At the KTA’s High School Festival at Taylor County High School and Campbellsville University held Nov. 18 and 19, MCHS’s production of “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane” won the festival’s first place award, Most Outstanding Production.
After being named the top production in the state, MCHS’s production will next compete against schools from 10 states in the Secondary School Theatre Festival at the Southeastern Theatre Conference in March.
Overall, there were 18 students in the cast and three students on the technical crew for the winning production.
Mary Bowden, MCHS Director of Theatre, said the top five schools were announced in reverse order of places. When the second place team was announced, Bowden said the cast and crew had no doubt their school would win first place.
“We could feel it. When our show was called, they were barely able to say the title before the entire cast and crew exploded out of their seats. That moment became a core memory for all involved,” Bowden said.
When planning for the current semester and trying to select a production to compete in the high school theatre competition, Bowden said she first considered an ensemble piece featuring many performers, but then settled on the idea of performing a children’s theatre piece. She read a few scripts, but none of them felt right until she read “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane” around the end of the last school year.
“I immediately sent the script to our technical director, Alex Dycus, and told him, ‘This is the one. We have to do this one,’ ” Bowden said.
The play is based on Kate DiCamillo’s book of the same name. Edward Tulane is an expensive toy rabbit made of china. A little girl named Abilene loves Edward, but Edward is vain, self-centered and does not fully appreciate her love.
Edward is accidentally thrown overboard on an ocean voyage and soon begins his journey — one he has no control over as he cannot move or speak. Throughout his journey, Edward meets many people in various situations, and Edward learns the meaning of love and how to find the courage to love again.
KTA’s High School Festival begins with five regional competitions across the state. Bowden said each school received 45 minutes from “bare stage to bare stage” to perform.
Productions are timed, and the entire show, including setting up and taking down the set, must be performed within the 45-minute window. Every second must be utilized on stage to make the productions work, Bowden said.
In previous years, Bowden said she has taken full-length scripts and asked the copyright holders for permission to make a 45-minute cut of the show. However, this year with “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane,” she selected a one-act script so that all of the cast’s attention could be on all of the text they had.
MCHS competed at the West Region competition on Oct. 29, and from there advanced to states. Their journey to the competition included a send-off from fellow supportive MCHS students as the competition group headed onto the bus to travel to competition.
At the awards ceremony after hearing of their first-place recognition, Bowden said emotions fluctuated quickly from excitement, shock, validation and nearly everything in between.
“I was overwhelmed with emotion that the judges were able to award our hard work in such a significant way,” MCHS student Adyson Townsend, who played the Traveler in the production, said.
“I felt like all of the years of hard work had finally paid off,” Gavin Smith, MCHS student who played the voice of the toy rabbit Edward, added.
Additionally, Townsend was named to the festival’s All Star Cast, and Smith was named Outstanding Performer. Bowden said both students, as well as the entire cast and crew, were thrilled for the well-deserved individual achievement recognitions, and said it is always special for students to be recognized for commitment to roles and the production overall.
MCHS, along with fellow Kentucky representative Lafayette High School, are now continuing preparations for the Southeastern Theatre Conference’s high school competition in March held in Lexington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.