PADNWS-02-21-23 GOVCUP REGIONAL - PHOTO

Members of the 2023 Paducah Sun All-Region 1 Team include (from left) Ellie Whisman, Calloway County; Owen Cody, McCracken County; Lucy Baldwin, Graves County; Cole Cannon, McCracken County; Amber Wu, Calloway County;Eden Bridge-Hayes, McCracken County and Ella Chuppe, McCracken County. Not pictures is Drake Calhoon, Calloway County.

 DAVID B. SNOW | The Sun

McCracken County High School won its sixth straight Governor’s Cup Region 1 title — its seventh in the last eight years — and will send 10 students and two teams to the state competition March 17-21 at Galt House in Louisville.

The Mustangs earned the Region 1 title with 58 points, third-most in the 38-year history of the Governor’s Cup Region 1 competition.

Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In