McCracken County High School won its sixth straight Governor’s Cup Region 1 title — its seventh in the last eight years — and will send 10 students and two teams to the state competition March 17-21 at Galt House in Louisville.
The Mustangs earned the Region 1 title with 58 points, third-most in the 38-year history of the Governor’s Cup Region 1 competition.
“This team came on at the right time,” said MCHS coach Tammy Bohannon. “We start working at the beginning of the year, and … after the JV Challenge is over (in November), we go really hard after Governor’s Cup. We work very hard. I demand a lot from my kids, and they know that when they come on the program, and we get this kind of result.
“This team resembles my 2019 team (that placed 11th in state) who did not graduate one senior off of the (quick recall squad). That team came back for the 2020 team, and they probably would have made a good run for state, — maybe top five overall — but then, COVID happened and our state was canceled.”
The best state finish for a Region 1 school came in 1987, when Lone Oak High School placed third.
Calloway County placed second with 43 points, which ties for 10th in Region 1 history. The Lakers will also send 10 students and two teams to the state competition.
Graves County placed third with 11 points, followed by host Paducah Tilghman with six points, Marshall County and Murray tied with two points and Fulton County and Trigg County tied with one point.
Graves County earned the Hume Sportsmanship Award.
Governor’s Cup is a statewide academic competition consisting of eight separate events. Students at the high school and middle school level compete at the district, region and state level, while elementary school students compete at the district and region level.
The eight events include two teams events — future problem solving, where a team is given a hypothetical problem in the future to solves, and quick recall, where teams of students try to buzz in to answer questions — and six individual events, including a composition event and 50-point assessment tests in the subjects of arts and humanities, language arts, math, science and social studies.
This year’s Paducah Sun All-Region 1 Team consists of Eden Bridge-Hayes, Cole Cannon, Ella Chuppe and Owen Cody of McCracken County; Drake Calhoon, Ellie Whisman and Amber Wu of Calloway County; and Lucy Baldwin of Graves County.
To be named to the all-region team, students must earn at least five points to the team’s score in the individual events. Cody and Calhoon each earned their third straight all-region honors.
Qualifying for the state competition were:
• Future problem solving (team): 1. Calloway County, 2. McCracken County.
• Quick recall (team): 1. McCracken County, 2. Calloway County.
• Arts and humanities: 1. Owen Cody, McCracken County; 2. Josie Green, McCracken County; 3. Ellie Whisman, Calloway County; 4. Lucy Baldwin, Graves County; 5. Connor Pile, Calloway County.
Cody tied for the highest score in the state in arts and humanities with a score of 48 out of a possible 50. Green tied for seventh with a score of 43.
• Composition: 1. Drake Calhoon, Calloway County; 2. Vayla Carlisle, Calloway County; 3. Elena Adkins, Paducah Tilghman; 4. Brayden Conner, Marshall County; 5. Hannah Varden, Fulton County.
• Language arts: 1. Eden Bridge-Hayes, McCracken County; 2. Ellie Whisman, Calloway County; 3. Ella Chuppe, McCracken County; 4. Caroline Wright, McCracken County; 5. Aubrey Naber, Calloway County.
Bridge-Hayes tied for seventh in the state in language arts with a score of 47. Whisman and Chuppe tied for 10th with a score of 46.
• Mathematics: 1. Amber Wu, Calloway County; 2. Ella Chuppe, McCracken County; 3. Garret Greenwell, McCracken County; 4. Ewin Porter, Murray; 5. Pratha Patel, McCracken County.
• Science: 1. Cole Cannon, McCracken County; 2. Manav Shah, McCracken County; 3. Lucy Baldwin, Graves County; 4. Isaac Martin, Calloway County; 5. Ethan Cain, Calloway County.
• Social studies: 1. Owen Cody, McCracken County; 2. Ethan C. Brown, McCracken County; 3. Cesar Villeda, Calloway County; 4. Eli Collinsworth, Paducah Tilghman; 5. Ezra Foote, Calloway County.
Cody was fourth in the state in social studies with a score of 41, while Brown tied for fifth with a score of 40. Villeda and Collinsworth tied for 10th with a score of 38.
For more information about Governor’s Cup, visit kaac.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.