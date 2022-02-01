MCHS wins 2022 President's Cup academic tourney

The McCracken County High School academic team won the 2022 President’s Cup competition Friday at the Murray State University Paducah Campus.
Like the statewide academic competition of Governor’s Cup, the President’s Cup consists of a group of events, including the team competition of quick recall and individual assessment tests in the areas of arts and humanities, language arts, mathematics, science and social studies.
President’s Cup got its name from the time when the host campus president (MSU-Paducah or West Kentucky Community and Technical College) would take part in the awards ceremony.
Students earn 10 points for a first-place finish in the assessment tests, nine points for a second-place finish and so on. Students who tie do not share the points but each tying student receives the points assigned for that position. For instance, if two students tie for first place, each student receives 10 points.
Points are doubled for quick recall teams, with the first-place team earning 20 points, the second-place team earning 18 points and so on.
Points are tallied for each school’s final score.
Each school may have up to three representatives in a single assessment test, and students may take part in up to three events. Individual assessment tests were scored on a 50-point scale.
McCracken County finished first overall with 108 total points, placing first in science (18), social studies (26), language arts (21) and quick recall (20).
The Mustangs placed third in mathematics (13) and fourth in arts and humanities (10 points).
Calloway County’s A team placed second overall with 99 points, taking first in mathematics (21), second in science (15), social studies (16), language arts (17) and quick recall (18) and tying for second in arts and humanities (12).
Murray placed third overall with 62 points, followed by Graves County (42), Paducah Tilghman (35), Calloway County B (32), Marshall County (20), Ballard Memorial (9), Calloway County C (6), Mayfield (2) and Crittenden County.
The top three placements in each event with individual test results on a 50-point scale were:
• Quick recall (team): 1. McCracken County, 2. Calloway County A, 3. Murray.
• Arts and humanities: 1. Owen Cody, McCracken County, 44; 2. Lucy Baldwin, Graves County, 41; 3. Ellie Whisman, Calloway County A, 37.
• Language arts: 1 (tie). Ellie Whisman, Calloway County A, and Caroline Wright, McCracken County, 43; 3. Eden Bridge-Hayes, McCracken County, 34.
• Mathematics: 1. Chase Renick, Murray, 44; 2. Chaney Robinson, Calloway County A, 39; 3. Ashleigh Caldwell, Calloway County A, 38.
• Science: 1. Cole Cannon, McCracekn County, 38; 2. Lucy Baldwin, Graves County, 37; 3. Isaac Martin, Calloway County A, 32.
• Social Studies: 1. Owen Cody, McCracken County, 49; 2. Cesar Villeda, Calloway County A, 45; 3. Reese Bell, McCracken County, 45.
The high school Governor’s Cup competition resumes later this month with the Region 1 competition, which features 13 high schools from west of the Land Between the Lakes area.
The future problem solving team competition and individual composition event will be on Feb. 14 at McCracken County High School, while the quick recall team competition and individual arts and humanities, language arts, mathematics, science and social studies events will be on Feb. 19 at Murray High School.
The top two future problem solving and quick recall teams from each of the four districts in the region and the top five students in composition and the assessment tests in arts and humanities, language arts, mathematics, science and social studies from each of the four districts in the region advanced to the Region 1 competition.
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.