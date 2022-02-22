MURRAY — McCracken County High School squeaked by Calloway County at the Governor’s Cup Region 1 academic competition to earn its fifth straight Region 1 team championship Saturday at Murray High School.
MCHS garnered 44 points in the two-day competition, while rival Calloway County finished with 43 points. Murray was third with 16 points, followed by Graves County at 11 points and Paducah Tilghman at 10 points.
Team scores are secondary to the number of students qualifying for the state competition in eight separate events. Governor’s Cup is kind of the Olympics of Kentucky academics.
There are two team events — future problem solving and quick recall — and six individual events: assessment tests in arts and humanities, language arts, mathematics, science and social studies and a written composition event.
The top two schools in the team events and the top five in the individual events advanced to the state competition to be held March 19-21 at Galt House in Louisville.
Governor’s Cup academic competitions are held statewide at the high school, middle school and elementary school levels. Assessment tests are graded on a 50-point scale, while compositions are ranked by judges.
In each of the team events, the first-place team gets 8 points, the second-place team gets 5 points, the third-place team gets 3 points and the fourth-place team gets 1 point.
In each of the individual events, first place earns 5 points, second place earns 4 points, third place earns 3 points, fourth place earns 2 points and fifth place earns 1 point.
While each of McCracken County’s points counted toward the win, the deciding factor was the final event, quick recall, where teams of four students try to buzz in to answer questions ahead of their opponent.
Quick recall is a double-elimination event, meaning that teams that lost twice throughout the competition were eliminated as the event went on until there was one team remaining.
MCHS lost to Calloway County in the second round and fell into the losers’ bracket, but the Lakers lost in the next round to upstart Murray.
While Murray advanced to the final round in the winners’ bracket, the Mustangs beat Calloway County 38-22 to get into the final round through the losers’ bracket to face the host Tigers.
MCHS beat Murray handily in the first game of the championship, 39-13, then battled the Tigers to win the deciding game 37-24.
MCHS academic team coach Tammy Bohannon noted that her team has few juniors and seniors this year.
“For the last four years, the winning margin has been very wide, and I have been upperclassman-heavy,” she said. “So, this is underclassman-heavy, and we still pulled it out. … Two of our language (arts) winners are freshmen (Eden Bridge-Hayes and Ella Chuppe).
“We work very hard. The stamina with the (quick recall) questions — there is only one way to do that. Our kids, they can just run (quick recall) questions all day long, and it’s not going to faze them.”
Those advancing to the state competition in Louisville are:
• Future problem solving: 1. Calloway County, 2. McCracken County.
• Quick recall: 1. McCracken County, 2. Murray.
• Arts and humanities: 1. Owen Cody, McCracken County; 2. Lucy Baldwin, Graves County; 3. Rianna Peng, Murray; 4. Ellie Whisman, Calloway County; 5. Paige Lauren Kight, Paducah Tilghman.
• Composition: 1. Drake Calhoon, Calloway County; 2. Laken McDaniel, Calloway County; 3. Brooke Larimer, Paducah Tilghman; 4. Maggie Mae Drew, Murray; 5. Hannah McKibben, Murray.
• Language arts: 1. Caroline Wright, McCracken County; 2. Ellie Whisman, Calloway County; 3. Eden Bridge-Hayes, McCracken County; 4. Ella Chuppe, McCracken County; 5. Alice Baldwin, Graves County.
• Mathematics: 1. Chase Renick, Murray; 2. Chaney Robinson, Calloway County; 3. Garret Greenwell, McCracken County; 4. Ashleigh Caldwell, Calloway County; 5. Pratha Patel, McCracken County.
• Science: 1. Ethan Cain, Calloway County; 2. Paige Lauren Kight, Paducah Tilghman; 3. Lucy Baldwin, Graves County; 4. Manav Shah, McCracken County; 5. Isaac Martin, Calloway County.
• Social studies: 1. Owen Cody, McCracken County; 2. Cesar Villeda, Calloway County; 3. Reese Bell, McCracken County; 4. Ethan C. Brown, McCracken County; 5. Jayden Morris, Calloway County.
Those earning 5 or more points in the competition were named to the Paducah Sun All-Region 1 Team. Those students are Owen Cody (10 points), Lucy Baldwin (7 points), Ellie Whisman (6 points), Ethan Cain (5 points), Drake Calhoon (5 points), Paige Lauren Kight (5 points), Chase Renick (5 points) and Caroline Wright (5 points).
Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.
