A scholastic chess tournament will be held Saturday at McCracken County High School.
The tournament is open to students in grades kindergarten through 12th grade. Participants must be members of the U.S. Chess Federation.
Check-in will be from 8 to 8:30 a.m., and a players meeting will be held at 8:45 a.m. The first round of play will be at 9 a.m. There will be four or five rounds in the tournament, depending on how many players take part.
Players must pre-register by 2 p.m. Friday. Pre-registration forms can be found online at forms.gle/9AnZYKvmP7NEs7jS6. The entry fee for the tournament is $5 per player and can be paid at the site. There will be no tournament registrations done at the site.
A small concession stand will be available at the site.
Players under the age of 14 will not be allowed to be dropped off. A parent or guardian for those students should be present.
There are four divisions for participating students: K-3 (early elementary), K-5 (late elementary), K-8 (middle school) and K-12 (high school). Students may “play up” — for example, a fifth-grader may play in the K-8 division — but they may not “play down.”
Scholastic tournaments are held in as Swiss style tournaments, where players with similar records after each round will be paired in the next round. Each player will have 30 minutes to play his or her game.
The top team and top five players from each division will be recognized.
This is the second tournament of the school year for the Quad A region. Quad A is one of four chess regions in Kentucky and makes up almost all of the Central Time Zone of Kentucky.
For more information, contact MCHS chess coach Traci Dossett at traci.dossett@mccracken.kyschools.us.
