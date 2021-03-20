The McCracken County High School Class of 2021 will be able to choose among four graduation sessions this year as the school works to return to a more traditional ceremony.
The announcement made Thursday night at the McCracken County School District Board meeting has graduation sessions at 5:30 and 8 p.m. on May 21 and 22, with May 23 being used as a weather day.
All of the sessions will take place at Marquette Stadium. Each student will have 10 tickets for reserved seating for family members and friends.
Principal Matt Houser will issue a form to the students on March 29 for them to select which session they want to graduate in.
Last year’s graduating class produced a virtual graduation ceremony video because of COVID-19 precautions.
“The first part of the thought process was: We want to have an in-person graduation,” Superintendent Steve Carter said. “We’ve come a long way from the past year on understanding the pandemic and what we need to do.
“From there, we started thinking about ‘How can we do this?’ When we started looking at it, the capacity that we had during football season — which was around 1,100 people (reduced capacity due to COVID-19 protocols) — and we looked at our graduating class, about 450 students.”
School officials will work to make the graduates evenly distributed in each session, with about 113 students in each. That would allow for 1,130 family members and friends to attend, which was right at the allowed capacity during football season last fall.
Marquette Stadium has a capacity of about 4,500 people, meaning about one-quarter of its capacity will be used. Each graduate’s guest group will be distanced following COVID-19 guidelines.
“Each cluster of guests will be assigned seats together, every other row, making sure that we can maintain social distancing between groups,” Carter said.
While the planned ceremony is not quite in the same manner as previous ceremonies, it is a step closer to a traditional graduation.
“Given current guidelines and guidance, we can’t do a full ‘everybody in there’ graduation, but we also want to provide this group the opportunity to have an in-person graduation that still follows the current guidelines.
“Guidelines keep changing, and we’ll follow that, but we afford the parents and students the opportunity to make plans accordingly.”
Dates and times for the McCracken County High School graduation ceremonies are also posted at the school district website at mccracken.kyschools.us.
