McCracken County High School will continue virtual instruction on Tuesday and Wednesday because of the high volume of staff absences at the school, McCracken County Public Schools announced on social media Monday afternoon. All other schools in the district will continue in-person instruction.
Meals will be available on Tuesday and Wednesday for MCHS students at the high school’s main entrance starting at 10:30 a.m. on each day.
MCPS officials said while the district’s goal for this school year has been to keep schools open for in-person instruction, it must “consider the possibility of transitioning multiple schools or the entire district to NTI/virtual instruction” when staff absences are high and there are not enough substitutes to supervise students.
Officials said they hope to keep virtual instruction periods “as brief as possible” so students can return to in-person instruction quickly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.