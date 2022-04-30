A McCracken County High School teacher has been suspended with pay after allegations of providing fake COVID-19 vaccine cards for six students during a recent field trip.
Neither the teacher nor the field trip destination or date was included in a news release provided by the McCracken County School District.
The allegation was made on Thursday from an MCHS teacher to district officials, who immediately notified McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter, who shared the allegation with local prosecutors.
According to the school district release, Carter gave permission to district officials to conduct their own internal investigation of the claims.
In accordance with board policy, the teacher has been temporarily suspended with pay pending the results of the ongoing investigation.
“When a complaint or allegation is made, the district investigates immediately and thoroughly,” the release stated. “Employees are held to board-approved policies regarding professional conduct, including Board Policy 03.1325 and Board Policy 03.17.”
Policy 03.1325 includes illegal activity, while Policy 03.17 includes actions taken when the Code of Ethics is violated, including termination and alternatives to termination. The district cannot elaborate on specific personnel actions or situations.
“McCracken County Schools takes allegations regarding unethical or potentially illegal conduct of employees seriously and will take appropriate action based on all the facts that can be confirmed,” according to the release.
