McCracken County High School broke its own record for most points in a Governor’s Cup Region 1 district competition en route to taking the District 2 championship Saturday.
Governor’s Cup is a statewide academic competition for high school, middle school and elementary school students at the district, regional and state level. It consists of two team events and six individual events, and teams and individuals earn points based on their finish.
The top five individuals and top two teams advance to the Region 1 competition, to be held Feb. 18 at Paducah Tilghman High School.
McCracken County scored 81 points at the District 2 competition held at Paducah Tilghman, surpassing its previous record of 79, set in 2021. The win was the ninth straight district title for the Mustangs, with the previous eight coming through District 3. Region 1 districts went through a realignment earlier this year.
Teams have scored 70 or more points in a district competition only seven times in the 38-year history of Governor’s Cup. Graves County was the first to achieve that mark in 2006, while McCracken County did it in each of the last four years and Calloway County did it in 2017 and this year.
The Mustangs beat out host Paducah Tilghman, which scored 21 points, and Marshall County, which scored 12. St. Mary is also in District 2 but did not field an academic team this year.
Schools are allowed a maximum of three students in each of the six individual events, and McCracken County had its three students among the top five in each event.
McCracken County won both team events, future problem solving and quick recall. Paducah Tilghman placed second in quick recall and also advances to the regional competition.
Individual students qualifying for regional included:
• Arts and humanities: Owen Cody, McCracken County; Josie Green, McCracken County; Emily Schlei, McCracken County; Lucas Wadley, Paducah Tilghman; Meia Hofer, Marshall County.
• Composition: Eden Bridge-Hayes, McCracken County; Brayden Connor, Marshall County; Mariane Puertollano, McCracken County; Elena Adkins, Paducah Tilghman; Allora Loven, Marshall County.
• Language arts: Eden Bridge-Hayes, McCracken County; Caroline Wright, McCracken County; Ella Chuppe, McCracken County; Eli Collinsworth, Paducah Tilghman; Elena Adkins, Paducah Tilghman.
• Mathematics: Pratha Patel, McCracken County; Garret Greenwell, McCracken County; Gus Page, Paducah Tilghman; Ella Chuppe, McCracken County; Vincent Gamblin, Marshall County.
• Science: Cole Cannon, McCracken County; Manav Shah, McCracken County; Colin McCurren, McCracken County; Henry Stratemeyer, Paducah Tilghman; Rin Philbee, Marshall County.
• Social studies: Owen Cody, McCracken County; Eli Collinsworth, Paducah Tilghman; Ethan C. Brown, McCracken County; Landon Nichols, McCracken County; Brayden Connor, Marshall County.
Members of the Paducah Sun All-District 2 Team were Bridge-Hayes, Cannon, Chuppe, Cody, Collinsworth, Connor and Patel.
Calloway County tied its school record with 73 points in the District 3 competition, held at Murray High School. The host Tigers placed second with 22.5 points, followed by Graves County at 20.5 points and Mayfield at 14 points.
Calloway County won its 13th straight district title, with the previous 12 coming through District 4.
Calloway County won the two team events, with Graves County placing second, qualifying those teams for the regional competition. District 3 individuals advancing to the regional competition are:
• Arts and humanities: Lucy Baldwin, Graves County; Connor Pile, Calloway County; Ellie Whisman, Calloway County; Rianna Peng, Murray; Addison Pervine, Calloway County.
• Composition: Maggie Drew, Murray; Drake Calhoon, Calloway County; Sydney Naber, Calloway County; Emma Alexander, Murray; Vayla Carlisle, Calloway County.
• Language arts: Ellie Whisman, Calloway County; Kaylee Tharp, Calloway County; Aubrey Naber, Calloway County; Rianna Peng, Murray; Tiffany Rogers, Graves County.
• Mathematics: Amber Wu, Calloway County; Ewin Porter, Murray; Ethan Cain, Calloway County; Diego Montes, Mayfield; Joseph Canter, Mayfield; Alexa Ramey, Graves County.
• Science: Isaac Martin, Calloway County; Lucy Baldwin, Graves County; Ethan Cain, Calloway County; Elizabeth Lanier, Calloway County; Ewin Porter, Murray; Madelyn Myers, Murray.
• Social studies: Cesar Villeda, Calloway County; Ezra Foote, Calloway County; Ali Yarali, Murray; Nathaniel Fowler, Calloway County; Kyle Gossett, Mayfield.
Members of the Paducah Sun All-District 3 Team are Baldwin, Cain, Drew, Martin, Villeda, Whisman and Wu. Whisman is a four-time all-district honoree.
In District 1, host Carlisle County won its fifth straight district title, just getting past Fulton County. Carlisle County had 39.5 points to Fulton County’s 37. Ballard Memorial finished with 29.5 points, while Hickman County had 14.
Carlisle County won both team events, while Ballard Memorial placed second in both, qualifying those teams for the regional competition.
District 1 individuals qualifying for the regional competition were:
• Arts and humanities: Mikaila Apperson, Ballard Memorial; Graham Carrol, Hickman County; Madeline Gardner, Hickman County; Anna Russelburg, Carlisle County; Weston Stewart, Ballard Memorial.
• Composition: Hannah Varden, Fulton County; Owen Favela, Carlisle County; Autumn Mitchell, Fulton County; Caysen Mitchell, Carlisle County; Ally Dietsch, Carlisle County.
• Language arts: Hannah Varden, Fulton County; Owen Favela, Carlisle County; Shelby Howard, Carlisle County; Amyah Smith, Ballard Memorial; Damon Schmidt, Fulton County.
• Mathematics: Cole Owens, Ballard Memorial; A’Mareese Esters, Fulton County; Matthew McGlenon, Ballard Memorial; Gracie Morris, Hickman County; Jamison Smith, Ballard Memorial.
• Science: Josiah Waltman, Fulton County; Autumn Mitchell, Fulton County; Lisa Hubbard, Carlisle County; Kexie Branham, Hickman County; Evan Rehkemper, Ballard Memorial.
• Social studies: Josiah Waltman, Fulton County; Jackson Major, Fulton County; Sarah Kate Wilson, Carlisle County; Dakota Reeves, Carlisle County; Cole Owens, Ballard Memorial.
Those named to the Paducah Sun All-District 1 Team were Apperson, Favela, Mitchell, Owens, Varden and Waltman.
District 4 contains schools from the Pennyrile Region for the first time since 1986, the first season for Governor’s Cup.
Trigg County was able to get past the competition with 44.5 points, although Caldwell County made it interesting by winning the two team events. The Tigers finished with 37 points, followed by host Livingston Central with 23.5 points and Crittenden County with 15 points.
Caldwell and Trigg advanced to the regional competition in future problem solving, while Caldwell and Livingston Central advanced in quick recall.
District 4 individuals advancing to the regional competition were:
• Arts and humanities: Mabry Alexander, Trigg County; Gabriel Lawless, Livingston Central; Sydney Bryant, Trigg County; Rachel McClung, Caldwell County; Hannah Dalton, Caldwell County.
• Composition: MaKenna Potts, Trigg County; Rinna Quertermous, Livingston Central; Kerra Johnson, Trigg County; Alesha Nyakeraka, Trigg County; Katelyn Riley, Livingston Central.
• Language arts: Aria Kirk, Crittenden County; Joshua Turner, Livingston Central; Keegan Miller, Caldwell County; Elizabeth Redd, Trigg County; Piper Mackey, Trigg County.
• Mathematics: Daniel Ramage, Livingston Central; Nicole Hughes, Caldwell County; Salem Hunt, Caldwell County; Alesha Nyakeraka, Trigg County; Jacob Hoover, Crittenden County.
• Science: Hanah Williams, Trigg County; Sadie Utter, Trigg County; Nicole Hughes, Caldwell County; Aria Kirk, Crittenden County; Allie Beard, Crittenden County.
• Social studies: Daniel Laurent, Caldwell County; Rhett Plymale, Trigg County; Marley Phelps, Crittenden County; Rachel McClung, Caldwell County; Daniel Ramage, Livingston County.
Those named to the Paducah Sun All-District 4 Team are Alexander, Hughes, Kirk, Laurent, Nyakeraka, Potts, Ramage and Williams.
