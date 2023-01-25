PADNWS-01-25-23 GOV CUP - PHOTO

The McCracken County High School quick recall team enjoys a light moment between matches. Members of the team are (seated, from left) Eden Bridge-Hayes, Ethan C. Brown, Owen Cody and Garret Greenwell. The took took first place in the District 2 competition held Saturday at Paducah Tilghman High School.

 DAVID B. SNOW | The Sun

McCracken County High School broke its own record for most points in a Governor’s Cup Region 1 district competition en route to taking the District 2 championship Saturday.

Governor’s Cup is a statewide academic competition for high school, middle school and elementary school students at the district, regional and state level. It consists of two team events and six individual events, and teams and individuals earn points based on their finish.

Follow David B. Snow on Twitter, @SunWithSnow, or on Facebook at facebook.com/sunwithsnow.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In