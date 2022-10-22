PADNWS-10-22-22 WKAA - PHOTO

Members of the MCHS academic team include (from left) junior Garret Greenwell, junior Owen Cody, junior Cole Cannon and sophomore Eden Bridge-Hayes. The Mustangs hosted Ballard Memorial and Mayfield on Thursday and beat both teams to get off to an early 2-0 start to the season.

 DAVID B. SNOW | The Sun

The McCracken County High School academic team picked up where it left off last year in West Kentucky Academic Association competition, winning both of its matches in the season-opening competition on Thursday.

The Mustangs (2-0) had the best overall record in last year’s WKAA standings at 11-1. The championship Academic Bowl was not held last year due to several scheduling conflicts.

