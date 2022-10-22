The McCracken County High School academic team picked up where it left off last year in West Kentucky Academic Association competition, winning both of its matches in the season-opening competition on Thursday.
The Mustangs (2-0) had the best overall record in last year’s WKAA standings at 11-1. The championship Academic Bowl was not held last year due to several scheduling conflicts.
At the season-opener held at MCHS, the Mustangs beat Ballard Memorial 27-4 and Mayfield 16-4.
Paducah Tilghman also swept its competition at the District 4 competition at Crittenden County to start the season at 3-0. The Blue Tornado finished last year at 8-5.
Each of the four districts held intra-district competitions on Thursday, facing other district members in head-to-head competition.
WKAA competitions consist of two teams trying to buzz in to answer a question the fastest. If a team answers a question correctly, it gets a point and a chance to hear a bonus question first. If that team answers the bonus correctly, it gets another point. If not, the other team has a chance to “steal” the bonus point.
The team with more points at the end of the competition wins the match. Each week’s competition features three or four schools facing each other in round-robin style.
Other results in Thursday’s WKAA competitions include:
• at Carlisle County: Fulton County 10, Carlisle County 5; Hickman County 6, Carlisle County 5; Fulton County 14, Hickman County 12. Fulton was scheduled to take part in this competition, but did not.
• at Murray: Calloway County 37, Murray 10; Murray 19, Graves County 17; Calloway County 27, Graves County 12.
• at Crittenden County: Crittenden County 11, Livingston Central 6; Marshall County 15, Crittenden County 8; Paducah Tilghman 12, Crittenden County 6; Marshall County 5, Livingston Central 4; Paducah Tilghman 11, Livingston Central 1; Paducah Tilghman 11, Marshall County 9.
The Week 2 competitions in the eight-week schedule will take place Tuesday. The schedule of events includes:
• at Fulton (0-0): Fulton County (2-0) and Hickman County (0-2).
• at Ballard Memorial (0-2): Cairo (Ill.) (0-0), Carlisle County (1-1) and Paducah Tilghman (3-0).
• at Calloway County (2-0): Graves County (0-2), McCracken County (2-0) and Murray (1-1).
• at Crittenden County (1-2): Marshall County (2-1) and Mayfield (1-1).
Cairo is not in a district but takes part in the competitions when possible.
