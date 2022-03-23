McCracken County High School placed eighth at the Governor’s Cup state competition — its best finish ever — while Calloway County placed 11th.
The CCHS future problem solving team won the state championship in that event.
McCracken County garnered 24 points, while Calloway County had 16. Graves County, Murray and Paducah Tilghman students took part in the state competition but did not score.
DuPont Manual placed first in the state competition with 70 points, followed by Henderson County at 52 points and Paul L. Dunbar at 37 points.
The state competition was held Saturday through Monday at Galt House in Louisville.
Governor’s Cup is a statewide academic competition program featuring two team events — future problem solving and quick recall — and six individual events, including assessment tests in the subjects of arts and humanities, language arts, mathematics, science and social studies as well as a composition competition. The assessment tests are graded on a 50-point scale.
MCHS sophomore Owen Cody was named to the inaugural Paducah Sun All-State Team (consisting of Region 1 students) for scoring 10.5 points at the state competition. Students must earn five or more points to make the all-state team.
Teams and students from Region 1 who scored at the Governor’s Cup state competition were:
• Future problem solving (team): Calloway County, first place, 16 points; McCracken County, third place, 10 points.
• Arts and humanities: Owen Cody, MCHS, fourth place, 7 points.
• Social studies: Ethan C. Brown, MCHS, and Owen Cody, MCHS, seventh place (tie), 3.5 points each.
“The highest we’ve ever gotten is 10th, and that’s regardless of the number of points,” said MCHS academic head coach Tammy Bohannon. “I knew if we could break the 20-point barrier, we’d be eighth.
“With the students that I have now and the ones I have coming, the next couple of years, I think it’s very reasonable that we could move up from eighth. I only have one junior in Caroline Wright and one senior, Reese Bell, with the exception of the (future problem solving team members).”
Bohannon said that Wright scored a 43 out of a possible 50 in language arts, tying for 10th through 16th place. Tie-breakers determined the placement of those students, and Wright got 16th place.
MCHS freshman Eden Bridge-Hayes scored a 42 in language arts, placing her just behind that group.
Bohannon said that the team events and individual events in Governor’s Cup work together for a school to build up points, much like a track and field meet, where results in each event add up to the team score.
“Our (future problem solving) team actually contributed 10 points to our overall score (by placing third),” she said. “Melissa Bryan is our FPS coach, and she is an expert at it.
“She told me that Ava Kelly, a senior on the FPS team, has competed for the last seven years, four of which were in high school. Her teams have been in the top 10 (at state) every time and qualified for internationals all four years of her high school.”
In future problem solving, students are given a scenario, usually about 40 years in the future, and research a given problem to come up with solutions.
“They don’t see the scenario until competition time, although they might know the topic,” Bohannon said. “They can approach it from an education standpoint, economic, political — all the different ways to solve a problem.
“They pick one of those and they develop an action plan to solve this problem. Hours and hours and hours of research go into their topic, and when they go into competition, they can’t bring their notes in.”
Those named to the 2022 Paducah Sun All-Subject Teams for placing third or better in the same subject in district and region are:
• All-Arts and Humanities Team: Lucy Baldwin, Graves County; Owen Cody, MCHS; Rianna Peng, Murray.
• All-Composition Team: Drake Calhoon, Calloway County; Laken McDaniel, Calloway County.
• All-Language Arts Team: Eden Bridge-Hayes, McCracken County; Ellie Whisman, Calloway County; Caroline Wright, McCracken County.
• All-Mathematics Team: Garret Greenwell, McCracken County; Chase Renick, Murray; Chaney Robinson, Calloway County.
• All-Science Team: Lucy Baldwin, Graves County; Ethan Cain, Calloway County; Paige Lauren Kight, Paducah Tilghman.
• All-Social Studies Team: Reese Bell, McCracken County; Owen Cody, McCracken County; Cesar Villeda, Calloway County.
