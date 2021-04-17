METROPOLIS, Ill. — After almost 19 months, Massac County High School is gearing up to celebrate homecoming. The 2020-21 festivities kick off Monday.
“Due to COVID-19, some activities are limited this year,” said Faith Jones, MCHS teacher and student council sponsor. “There will be no parade or dance this year. We hope to be able to continue these activities next homecoming.”
Daily dress-up days will be:
• Monday, April 19 — Zoom Meet Day featuring business wear on top with casual/pajama bottoms.
• Tuesday, April 20 — Country/Country Club Day.
• Wednesday, April 21 — Celebrity/Character Day.
• Thursday, April 22, with a different theme for each class — Senior Citizen, Jock Juniors, Tacky Tourist Tenth-graders and Freshman Nerds.
• Friday, April 23 — Red, White and Blue Day.
Coronation will be held at halftime of Friday’s 7 p.m. game against Murphysboro with Jason Steele as the master of ceremonies.
MCHS’s 2019 homecoming queen, Camryn McBride, who was crowned on Sept. 27, 2019, will crown this year’s homecoming queen. McBride, the daughter of Kerry and Adelle McBride, will be escorted by Jacob Brown, the son of Jerry and Leslie Brown.
The 2020-21 MCHS homecoming queen candidates are:
• Autumn Jeffords, the daughter of Jack and Allison Jeffords, will be escorted by Lex Henderson, the son of James and Megan Henderson.
Jeffords is a member of the National Honor Society, MCHS band, MCHS jazz band, MCHS girls soccer team and MCHS girls bowling team. She has placed in the top symphonic band at Murray State’s Quad State and has been invited to play at various honor bands around the region. She has volunteered for both World Changes and at MAC Christian Camp since 2017.
Her hobbies include photography, playing piano, running and playing church league volleyball. Jeffords plans to attend Shawnee Community College after she graduates. She plans to major in nutrition and dietetics.
• Yolina Lindquist, the daughter of Lars Lindquist and Leila Lindquist, will be escorted by Callan Horman, the son of Bruce and Lanna Horman.
Lindquist is a member of the MCHS track team, MCHS cross country team, MCHS student council, MCHS Key Club, MCHS German club, MCHS Cultural Awareness Club, MCHS drama club, MCHS math team and MCHS accounting team.
Lindquist volunteers at the Metropolis Library. She was the guest speaker at Metropolis Elementary School to talk to all the students about empowerment. She also volunteers to help with concessions, food drives and various other school-related activities. She has earned the Liedloff Scholarship. Lindquist is also the current Miss Metropolis Outstanding Teen. Her hobbies are modeling, heater and scuba diving.
After graduation, Lindquist plans to attend Southern Illinois University-Carbondale and double major in German and business.
• Cali McCraw, the daughter of Rick and Sarah McCraw, will be escorted by Kyler McIntosh, the son of Grant and Janet McIntosh.
McCraw is a member of the MCHS softball team; MCHS girls basketball team; MCHS volleyball team; MCHS business team; MCHS art guild; MCHS student council; MCHS Fellowship of Christian Athletes; National Honor Society; MCHS Red, White and Blue Crew leader, and a youth leader at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She volunteers helping younger athletes with softball and basketball skills. She enjoys helping those who are unable to help themselves and always has an extremely optimistic attitude.
McCraw placed second in the business law competition. She earned the Silver Key from Yeiser Art Center for her art work. She has earned spots on All-Conference in basketball, softball and volleyball and on All-South in softball. Her hobbies include singing Taylor Swift songs, painting, drawing, playing softball and pitching. The only thing she loves more than Tayler Swift is her Main Coon cat, Kai.
McCraw plans to attend the University of Southern Indiana, majoring in architectural engineering.
• Felicity Paro, the daughter of J.C. and Jennifer Paro, will be escorted by Maki Christine, the son of Billy Craig and Gayen Craig.
Paro plays recreation softball and works full time. She volunteers to work at pet adoption days at Pet Food Center. She also helps teach children softball skills. Besides softball, she also enjoys spending time with her family and taking care of her pets.
Paro plans to attend Webster University and major in pre-med-biology and genetics.
• Brooklyn Wentworth, the daughter of Travis and Melissa Wentworth, will be escorted by Hayden Summers, the son of Sonny and Christi Summers.
Wentworth is a member of the MCHS varsity cheerleading squad and National Honor Society. Her hobbies include spending time with her friends and family.
After graduation, Wentworth plans on attending West Kentucky Community and Technical College and majoring in nursing.
The 2020-21 MCHS homecoming attendants are:
• Junior attendants — Claire Bremer, the daughter of Joel and Elizabeth Bremer, will be escorted by Jake Miller, the son of John and Lori Miller. Ella Stephens, the daughter of Nate and Val Stephens, will be escorted by Reece Farmer, the son of Jayson and Chasidy Farmer.
• Sophomore attendants — Sophie Bormann, the daughter of Tyson and Kara Bormann, will be escorted by Brody Smallman, the son of Brandon Smallman and Stephanie Cooper. Olivia Farmer, the daughter of Jayson and Chasidy Farmer, will be escorted by Brady Cissell, the son of Clay and Amber Cissell.
• Freshmen attendants — Clara Elliott, the daughter of Joseph and Clarice Elliott, will be escorted by Jackson Lee, the son of Russell and Johanna Lee. Abigail Martin, the daughter of Ron Martin and the late Kathy Martin, will be escorted by Noah Melcher, the son of Brian and Marisa Melcher.
