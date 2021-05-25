MCHS graduates 442 members of Class of 2021

The McCracken County High School Class of 2021 consisted of 442 graduates, including 38 valedictorians, eight salutatorians and 206 honor graduates who took their diplomas over four separate ceremonies Friday and Saturday at Marquette Stadium.
The ceremonies were made more special as last year’s ceremony was held virtually because of COVID-19 concerns.
The MCHS Class of 2021 received more than $17 million in scholarship offers. Of its 442 graduates, 229 are deemed college-ready, while 236 of them were deemed career-ready.
MCHS Principal Matt Houser praised the Class of 2021 for being able to navigate their education through more than a year of COVID-19.
“If COVID has taught us nothing else, it’s that none of us is guaranteed another anything,” Houser said. “Your senior class had the opportunity to return to in-person school after it was abruptly taken, and you truly made the most of every opportunity.
“You were so grateful for even the smallest gestures that resembled normalcy, and you’ve been a true joy to lead. Graduates, in the past year-and-a-half, despite a great deal of fear, conflict and negativity in our world and country, you were given a priceless gift, and that is the gift of a new perspective.”
Avery Bailey, one of the valedictorians for the Class of 2021, was selected to be the speaker at the graduation ceremonies, providing a recorded message to her classmates talking about how going through a year influenced by COVID-19 affected their perspective.
“After returning to school full-time in March, we collectively made the decision to appreciate every single moment we had left,” she said. “The last two months of high school have been filled with sports events filled to max capacity, makeshift proms thrown in our backyard, learning to smile with our eyes when passing each other in the hallway, college decision parties surrounded by the people we love, wild senior Wednesday treats and classes filled with laughter and conversation which now held all of us rather than just half. We finally began to truly see that everyone mattered and every moment did count.
“The past year of our life has been anything but easy on us. We have learned something that often takes people a lifetime to figure out. Life doesn’t stop for anyone. You don’t get a ‘pause’ button you can press whenever things aren’t going your way, but that doesn’t mean you get to stop living. Life isn’t going to wait for you to realize how precious it is. It’s going to keep going and going and going, and it’s up to you to catch up.
“So, walk as many miles as you can in other people’s shoes, take risks, go on adventures, go to college — or don’t,” she said. “… Hug your friends and tell the people you love that you love them while you still have the chance.
“Life has dealt us some pretty crappy cards this past year, but at the end of the day, we can look adversity in the face and smile.”
Valedictorians for the MCHS Class of 2021 are Bailey, Hailey Arnold, Margaret Aydt, Sarah Baker, Caroline Barrow, Samantha Becker, Bailey Bowland, Brooke Bowling, Murphy Byrd, Ava Chuppe, Maxson Collins, Gracie Conway, Elizabeth Corry, Michael Delaney, Olivia Dodge, Madison Garrett, Anna Gibson, Morgan Guess, Karlie Hack, Mason Hancock, Hannah Hatton, Jackson Haynes, Rachel Holmes, Rachel Hwang, Bailey Joyce, Lynn Lawrence, Madison Meadows, Emma Newton, Xander Norment, Shelby Puryear, Emma Kate Schaaf, Madison Schneeman, Maggie Smith, Matthew Stokes, Callie Taylor, Molly Thomas, Barbara Williams and Mason Wooten.
The salutatorians are Baker Allard, Olivia Baker, Chrissy Cockrell, Hannah Diefenbach, Halie Harned, Jayda Harris, Crawford Jones and Laura Walker.
