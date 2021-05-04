DRAFFENVILLE — The Marshall County High School drama department will present “Little Women,” the musical, this week at the Kenneth Shadowen Performing Arts center on the campus of the high school.
Performances will be at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday with an additional matinee performance on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Drama teacher Lindsay Vinson said after having to cancel last year’s production of Legally Blonde a week before the performance, the students are ready to be back on the stage.
“We want to make sure everyone is safe though, and make sure they are socially distant,” she said.
The performance is 100% student-led and produced. When choosing what performance to do each year, Vinson said it’s a group decision. “I want student input. We take everyone’s ideas and then vote on them,” she said.
Cast members and production include:
• Karly Jones as Jo.
• Anna Noles as Amy.
• Meg Bevil as Meg.
• Nadia Adamson as Beth.
• Hadley Pierce as Marmee.
• Maddie Goins as Aunt March.
• Mason Mensch as Laurie Laurence.
• Logal Chambers as Professor Bhaer.
• Jesse Jones as John Brooke.
• Brayden Dunbar as Mr. Laurence.
• Hannah Pritchett as Mrs. Kirk.
• Heather Risher as Clarissa.
• Georgia Darden as Knight.
• Morgan Westerfield, graphic design.
• Hadley Pierce, costumes.
• Anna Noles, choreography.
• Students in Johnny Jones’ art classes, set design.
• Students in Chad Darnall’s media arts classes, lighting and sound.
• MCHS graduate Tessa Northcutt assisted in working with the direction of the musical.
Students were able to transform the set of “Legally Blonde” into the new set for “Little Women,” such as transforming last year’s Delta Nu Sorority house into a Victorian style house for this year’s production.
“It’s amazing what these students are capable of doing,” Vinson said.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for students and can be purchased at gofan.co. Tickets will be sold in groups of four and duos of two, with a maximum of 200 tickets available. On demand tickets are also available through today for $15 at showTixu.com.
