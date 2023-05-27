The McCracken County High School Class of 2023 graduated on Friday, and $17.2 million in scholarships walked onto Marquette Stadium field — 35 valedictorians, 10 salutatorians and 187 honor students.
More than 400 students total, some with decorated caps, received their diplomas after walking out to Pomp and Circumstance, waving to friends and family in the crowd.
Commencement Speaker this year was Ellie Whiteside, with the National Anthem performed by Avery Boulton, Lauren Hale, Kaitlyn Hall, Azlin Moreno Rodriguez, Madison Newlon and Lynniah Vandry.
The valedictorians were Karsyn Allard, Ian Ballard, Camryn Beatty, Hannah Bryan, Adyson Chambers, Kathryn Courtney, Melody Darnell, McKenzie Guess, Lauren Hale, Kaitlyn Hall, Ian Hart, Emma Henderson, Allison Herndon, Ashley Higdon, Daniel Jeffords, Winter Johnson, Sydney Kerley, Joshua Kuntz, Reese Kupper, Connor McIntosh, Molly Musselman, Carly Myre, Om Patel, Emanuel Puertollano, Carly Resser, Hannah Riley, Zachary Sims, Lilly Spann, Nathaniel Tracy, Lindi True, Fawwaz Turkmani, Jane Walsh, Illiana West, Ellie Whiteside and Caroline Wright.
The salutatorians were Justice Beard, Sydney Clevidence, Karlee Gray, Annalise Harned, Mary Helen Hickey, Daniel Higdon, Jenna Jackson, Brandon McManus, Kylee Quimby and Carson Sullivan.
Before receiving diplomas, Matthew Houser held a moment of silence for two students who passed away in recent years: Makayla Lynn Maiden and Seth Alan Staples.
“The class of 2023 has navigated many challenges in their four years at MCHS,” Houser said, who began his first year as MCHS principal the same year the ‘23 class started as freshmen. “Tonight, we’d like to remember two classmates that are not here with us to celebrate this momentous occasion.”
