The McCracken County High School Class of 2023 graduated on Friday, and $17.2 million in scholarships walked onto Marquette Stadium field — 35 valedictorians, 10 salutatorians and 187 honor students.

More than 400 students total, some with decorated caps, received their diplomas after walking out to Pomp and Circumstance, waving to friends and family in the crowd.

